Tennis news today: Emma Raducanu and Coco Gauff among the big names to participate in the Billie Jean King Cup Finals, Dominic Thiem makes a winning start at the Gijon Open | October 11, 2022

The line-up for the Billie Jean King Cup Finals to be held next month has been announced, with Coco Gauff, Emma Raducanu and Bianca Andreescu being some of the most well-known names in the mix.

Dominic Thiem got off to a solid start at the Gijon Open as he defeated Joao Sousa quite easily in the first round. Danielle Collins, meanwhile, knocked out World No. 10 Caroline Garcia in the first round of the San Diego Open.

Stefanos Tsitsipas has received a wildcard to compete in next week's Stockholm Open, while Barbora Krejcikova has withdrawn from the Transylvania Open.

Here's a round-up of the day's headlines:

A host of big names to participate in the Billie Jean King Cup Finals

Quite a few top players are set to represent their countries in the Billie Jean King Cup Finals, which will be held from November 8-13 in Glasgow. Coco Gauff, Jessica Pegula, Madison Keys, Danielle Collins and Taylor Townsend lead a rather formidable American team.

The Czech Republic, one of the most dominant teams in the competition, will be represented by Barbora Krejcikova, Karolina Pliskova, Katerina Siniakova and Marketa Vondrousova. Reigning Wimbledon champion Elena Rybakina will spearhead the Kazakh challenge, while Bianca Andreescu and Leylah Fernandez will lead the Canadians.

Emma Raducanu will lead the British campaign, while Paula Badosa, Ajla Tomljanovic and Belinda Bencic are some of the other top players in the fray.

Dominic Thiem eases into the 2nd round of the Gijon Open

2020 US Open champion Dominic Thiem scored a dominant 6-2, 6-0 win over Joao Sousa in the first round of the Gijon Open. The Austrian didn't miss a beat and was locked in from start to finish. He'll face either Albert Ramos-Vinolas or Marcos Giron in the second round.

Danielle Collins ousts Caroline Garcia from the San Diego Open

In one of the most exciting first-round matches at the San Diego Open, 2022 Australian Open runner-up Danielle Collins defeated seventh seed Caroline Garcia 6-2 7-6(4). The American hasn't competed much this year due to injuries, but has fared rather well in the tournaments she has played in. She's up against Martina Trevisan in the next round.

Stefanos Tsitsipas to participate in the Stockholm Open

World No. 5 Stefanos Tsitsipas has received a wildcard to compete in next week's Stockholm Open. The tournament also features players like Taylor Fritz, Frances Tiafoe, Cameron Norrie and Denis Shapovalov, among others. The Greek recently finished as the runner-up to Novak Djokovic at the Astana Open.

Barbora Krejcikova withdraws from the Transylvania Open

The last couple of weeks have been quite eventful for Barbora Krejcikova. She won her first singles title of the year at the Tallinn Open by defeating Anett Kontaveit. Then over the weekend, she won yet another title at the Ostrava Open, defeating World No. 1 Iga Swiatek in an entertaining final.

The Czech has decided to take a break and has withdrawn from the Transylvania Open. She'll return to action in Mexico for the season's last WTA 1000 event, then head to the WTA Finals where she's the defending champion in doubles.

