Tennis news today: Emma Raducanu reaches Korea Open quarterfinals, Elina Svitolina thanks Stefanos Tsitsipas for his $10,000 donation to her foundation | September 22, 2022

Emma Raducanu is through to the quarterfinals of the Korea Open following a win over Yanina Wickmayer. Elina Svitolina thanked Stefanos Tsitsipas for his generous donation to her foundation to help Ukrainian children pursue their tennis dreams.

Naomi Osaka's campaign at the Pan Pacific Open came to an unfortunate end as she was forced to withdraw from the tournament due to an illness. Karolina Pliskova, who was also competing there, lost to Petra Martic. Cameron Norrie is the latest addition to the 2022 Laver Cup, joining Team Europe as an alternate.

Here's a round-up of the day's headlines:

Emma Raducanu reaches her third quarterfinal of the season at the Korea Open

Emma Raducanu defeated Yanina Wickmayer 6-3, 7-5 to make the last eight of the Korea Open. It's just her third quarterfinal of the season so far. The teenager has played well in Seoul and bounced back strongly after her loss to World No. 213 Anna-Lena Friedsam last week at the Slovenia Open.

The Brit will take on third seed Magda Linette for a place in the semifinals. Her opponent is in equally good form, having finished as the runner-up at the Chennai Open over the past weekend.

Elina Svitolina gives a shout out to Stefanos Tsitsipas for his kind gesture

Stefanos Tsitsipas donated $10,000 to Elina Svitolina's foundation, which helps budding tennis players in Ukraine fulfill their potential. She thanked the young Greek for his generous contribution.

"I knew that Stefanos is not only outstanding athlete, but also a big-hearted person. Actually, it is important not only who you are on a court, but also what your values are off court. Today Ukraine is supported by the whole world. But I feel especially proud of what my friends and colleagues are doing. For the help that Stefanos has provided," Svitolina said.

As far as tennis is concerned, Svitolina is currently on maternity leave, while Tsitsipas will compete in the upcoming Laver Cup over the weekend.

Naomi Osaka withdraws from the Pan Pacific Open

Four-time Grand Slam champion Naomi Osaka was forced out of the Pan Pacific Open due to an illness. She withdrew prior to her second-round match against Beatriz Haddad Maia, sending the Brazilian into the quarterfinals.

It has been a testing year for Osaka, marked by frequent injuries and early losses. She's not on the entry list for any upcoming tournaments, so unless she takes a wildcard, her season has potentially come to an end.

Karolina Pliskova loses to Petra Martic in the second round of the Pan Pacific Open

Former World No. 1 Karolina Pliskova was yet another seeded player to lose at the ongoing Pan Pacific Open. Petra Martic defeated her 6-3, 6-4 to advance to the quarterfinals. The Czech went 1/10 on break points, which proved to be her undoing. Following a quarterfinal finish at the US Open, she was expected to do well here as well.

Pliskova will next be seen competing in the Ostrava Open in October, while Martic will take on Zhang Shuai in the quarterfinals.

Cameron Norrie joins Team Europe as an alternate

World No. 8 Cameron Norrie will be present at the upcoming Laver Cup as an alternate for Team Europe. Matteo Berrettini was initially the only alternate player, but the Italian will take Roger Federer's place in the competition from Saturday. The tournament will be the Swiss maestro's swansong, teaming up for a solitary doubles match with Rafael Nadal to conclude his illustrious career.

