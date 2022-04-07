Tennis news today: Emma Raducanu could work with Jannik Sinner's former coach Riccardo Piatti, Jo-Wilfried Tsonga to retire after 2022 Roland Garros | 7 April 2022

Emma Raducanu, who hired Torben Beltz at the end of 2021 as her coach, is looking for additional help for the upcoming clay season.

The Brit could possibly add Riccardo Piatti to her team or replace her current coach Beltz with him as well, with the details yet to be finalized.

2008 Australian Open finalist and former World No. 5 Jo-Wilfried Tsonga is set to hang up his racquet for good after the 2022 Roland Garros. Meanwhile, Chris Evert has expressed concerns regarding the mental health of players following their recent on-court outbursts.

In other news, World No. 1 Iga Swiatek enjoyed a basketball game in Miami. Aryna Sabalenka, Paula Badosa and other top players advanced further at the Charleston Open.

Here's a round-up of the day's headlines:

Emma Raducanu to potentially team up with Riccardo Piatti

2021 US Open champion Emma Raducanu has been preparing hard for her upcoming debut on clay. She's set to represent the UK in the Billie Jean King Cup next week, followed by an appearance at the Stuttgart Open.

Raducanu has been training at the Bordighera Lawn Tennis Club under the guidance of Riccardo Piatti. The Italian coach has worked with the likes of Jannik Sinner, Novak Djokovic and Maria Sharapova in the past.

It's unclear whether the teenager will replace her current coach Torben Beltz, whom she hired at the end of 2021, or if Piatti will be an addition to her team.

Jo-Wilfried Tsonga to retire at the 2022 Roland Garros

Jo-Wilfriend Tsonga is set to end his career in front of his home crowd in a few weeks. The Frenchman announced that he will be retiring following the conclusion of the 2022 Roland Garros.

Tsonga reached his first and only Grand Slam final at the 2008 Australian Open. He managed to reach a career-high ranking of World No. 5 and won 18 titles, including two Masters 1000 titles.

Jo-Wilfried Tsonga @tsonga7

It is with great emotion that I announce today my decision to stop my career at the next French Open

youtube.com/watch?v=8pFwjm… C’est avec beaucoup d’émotions que j’annonce aujourd’hui ma décision d’arrêter ma carrière professionnelle lors du prochain tournoi de @rolandgarros It is with great emotion that I announce today my decision to stop my career at the next French Open C’est avec beaucoup d’émotions que j’annonce aujourd’hui ma décision d’arrêter ma carrière professionnelle lors du prochain tournoi de @rolandgarros 🧡It is with great emotion that I announce today my decision to stop my career at the next French Openyoutube.com/watch?v=8pFwjm…

The last couple of years have been difficult for Tsonga, as injuries have prevented him from playing at his best. But overall he's had a great career with plenty of highs to look back upon.

"It's something that needs to be addressed" - Chris Evert on the recent spate of player outbursts

The last few weeks have witnessed plenty of on-court meltdowns by players. Alexander Zverev, Nick Kyrgios and Jenson Brooksby have all made officials and linepersons a target of their frustration.

Chris Evert wondered if the sport is taking a toll on their mental health and making them emotionally volatile, thus resulting in their unruly behavior.

"I worry about the players. I'm not making any judgments on the players, but it's an area of concern: why are players losing control and breaking racquets and putting others in harm's way? Why are they breaking down on the court emotionally? It's something that needs to be addressed. It's something that needs to be talked about."

Players like Naomi Osaka and Nick Kyrgios have spoken about their struggles with mental health. They stated that the high-pressure environment in tennis is tough to handle at times.

Iga Swiatek mingles with the Miami Heat players

World No. 1 Iga Swiatek is enjoying some well-deserved time off after a few weeks of non-stop action. The 2020 Roland Garros champion won three WTA 1000 events on the trot, the latest at the Miami Open, and ascended to the top of the rankings as well.

Swiatek was recently spotted at a Miami Heat game and met Jimmy Butler, who plays for the team.

Several top players make it to the third round of the Charleston Open

Fifth seed Elena Rybakina's loss against Anhelina Kalinina was the only major upset at the ongoing Charleston Open.

Meanwhile, in a match that was played over two days due to weather interruptions, Karolina Pliskova won her first match of the season. The former World No. 1 defeated Katarina Zavatska in three sets.

Madison Keys, Paula Badosa, Aryna Sabalenka, Jessica Pegula and Belinda Bencic all advanced in straight sets as well.

Edited by Anantaajith Ra