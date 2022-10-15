Tennis news today: Iga Swiatek eases past Coco Gauff to reach the semifinals in San Diego, Rafael Nadal to play mixed doubles with Gabriela Sabatini during his exhibition tour in Argentina | October 15, 2022

Iga Swiatek scored her fourth straight win over Coco Gauff to make it to the semifinals of the San Diego Open. It wasn't all bad news for the teenager though, as she qualified for the WTA Finals in doubles with partner Jessica Pegula.

Gabriela Sabatini, one of Argentina's most well-known tennis players, will team up with Rafael Nadal to compete in mixed doubles during his exhibition tour in the country. Andy Murray lost to Sebastian Korda in the quarterfinals of the Gijon Open, while top seed Felix Auger-Aliassime played a great match to reach the semifinals of the Firenze Open. Here's a round-up of the day's headlines:

Iga Swiatek makes light work of Coco Gauff to reach the last four in San Diego

World No. 1 Iga Swiatek barely broke a sweat as she eased past Coco Gauff 6-0, 6-3 to reach the semifinals of the San Diego Open. In a rematch of their French Open final from earlier this year, the Pole continued to dominate the teenager in their head-to-head.

Swiatek will take on Jessica Pegula for a place in the final. The American defeated Madison Keys in straight sets to book her place in the semifinals.

Coco Gauff and Jessica Pegula qualify for the WTA Finals in doubles

Coco Gauff and Jessica Pegula have had considerable success in doubles this year. The duo won the WTA 1000 titles in Qatar and Canada, while finishing as the runner-up at the French Open as well. Currently competing in San Diego, their quarterfinal win over Sofia Kenin and Liudmila Samsonova has helped them punch their tickets to the WTA Finals in doubles.

Pegula has also qualified for the WTA Finals in singles, while Gauff, currently fourth in the race, is likely to make the cut soon as well.

Gabriela Sabatini to team up with Rafael Nadal for mixed doubles

Rafael Nadal and Casper Ruud are set to trek through Latin America for an exhibition tour next month. 1990 US Open champion Gabriela Sabatini is now set to team up with the Spaniard for a mixed doubles match when the tour makes a stop in Argentina, as per local media.

The exhibition tour will be held in Argentina on November 23 at the Parque Roca Arena.

Sebastian Korda defeats Andy Murray in the quarterfinals of the Gijon Open

Sebastian Korda knocked out former World No. 1 Andy Murray 6-4, 1-6, 6-1 to advance to the semifinals of the Gijon Open. The Brit put up a decent fight, but came up short in the end.

Korda's next opponent is Arthur Rinderknech, who saved nine match points during his three-set win over Pablo Carreno Busta in the previous round.

Felix Auger-Aliassime makes the semifinals of the Firenze Open

Top seed Felix Auger-Aliassime defeated Brandon Nakashima 6-3, 6-4 to reach the last four of the Firenze Open. He was in control of the match from start to finish. He'll next take on home favorite Lorenzo Musetti for a place in the final. The Italian won their previous encounter at the Monte-Carlos Masters earlier this year and has been playing quite well all week.

