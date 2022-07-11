Tennis news today: Iga Swiatek enjoys her time off in Italy, Aslan Karatsev and Nikoloz Basilashvili under scanner for alleged match fixing | June 11, 2022

An early loss at Wimbledon hasn't dampened her spirits as Iga Swiatek is living it up in Italy at the moment. Fellow Grand Slam champions Serena Williams and Garbine Muguruza are also enjoying their respective vacations. Aslan Karatsev and Nikoloz Basilashvili were apparently involved in match fixing, as per a report by a German media outlet.

With Wimbledon in the rear-view mirror, one would expect the grass season to be over, but there's still one more event to be played on the surface in Newport. Three-time Grand Slam champion Andy Murray and World No. 9 Felix Auger-Aliassime headline the Hall of Fame Open this week.

Meanwhile, another three-time Major champion, Stan Wawrinka, will be in action at the Swedish Open in Bastad. Here's a round-up of the day's headlines:

2022 French Open winner Iga Swiatek holidays in Italy

World No. 1 Iga Swiatek's 37-match winning streak came to an end in the third round of Wimbledon. Swiatek seems to have gotten over that loss pretty quickly and is making the most of her free time by enjoying a vacation in Italy.

Swiatek is holidaying at the picturesque Lake Garda, one of the most famous tourist spots in the country. She'll be back in action in two weeks' time, competing at the Poland Open in her home country.

Serena Williams and Garbine Muguruza also enjoying their downtime

Following their early losses at Wimbledon, Serena Williams and Garbine Muguruza are also enjoying their time off the court. The Spaniard is in Finland, while the 23-time Grand Slam champion continues to jet-set around Europe.

Muguruza will next compete in San Jose, while Williams' schedule remains unknown at the moment.

Aslan Karatsev and Nikoloz Basilashvili in dock for alleged match fixing

According to German media outlet ZDF, Aslan Karatsev and Nikoloz Basilashvili, along with their former coach, Yahor Yastak, have been involved in match fixing over the last few years. This is based on a secret investigation done by the ITF.

Karatsev was previously investigated by the French police at the 2020 French Open, but nothing came of it. The Russian was also allegedly involved in match fixing as recently as last month at the Boss Open in Stuttgart.

"Exclusive: after a long research @MarkusHarm and myself publish a TV piece for the @sportstudio reportage today about matchfixing According to ZDF info top 50 players Basilashvilli and Karatsev + their former coach Yahor Yatsyk are allegedly involved in matchfixing," Jannik Schneider, a freelance journalist tweeted.

The full article can be read here.

Andy Murray and Felix Auger-Aliassime lead the field at Hall of Fame Open

The grass swing continues at the Hall of Fame Open in Newport. Andy Murray, Felix Auger-Aliassime and John Isner are some of the big names participating in the tournament.

Both Auger-Aliassime and Murray lost early at Wimbledon, with neither making it past the second round. They'll be aiming to conclude their grass season on a high by doing well here.

Stan Wawrinka, Dominic Thiem and Casper Ruud headline the Swedish Open

The clay season resumes once again as well, with Grand Slam champions Stan Wawrinka and Dominic Thiem, along with 2022 French Open runner-up Casper Ruud, competing at the Swedish Open in Bastad.

Ruud is the defending champion at the tournament. Thiem, who won his first match since his comeback at a Challenger event last week, will look to notch up a win at the ATP level as well. Wawrinka is up against Pablo Carreno Busta in the first round, with their match taking place on Monday.

