Tennis news today: Iga Swiatek's mental health advocacy earns her a nomination for a United Nations award, Andy Murray makes a winning start at the Gijon Open | October 12, 2022

Iga Swiatek's work relating to mental health and helping children in Poland has earned her recognition from the United Nations Women. The World No. 1 has been nominated for an award in the category of "Good health and well-being".

Andy Murray's campaign in Gijon got off to a great start as he defeated Alejandro Davidovich Fokina in straight sets. Anett Kontaveit, meanwhile, has withdrawn from the upcoming Guadalajara Open, effectively ending her season.

Maria Sakkari crashed out of the San Diego Open in the first round, going down to Donna Vekic in straight sets. Emma Raducanu has parted ways with coach Dmitry Tursunov in yet another shake-up of her team.

Here's a round-up of the day's headlines:

Iga Swiatek earns nomination for a United Nations award

Iga Swiatek has been quite outspoken about mental health issues and has made great efforts in advocating for change. Swiatek has launched initiatives regarding the same and recently even donated her prize money to the cause. The World No. 1 also makes it a point to help children in her native Poland.

All of this has earned Swiatek a nomination in the "Good Health and Well-being" category for the upcoming Rise and Raise Others Award by UN Women USA. The organization recognizes women who've helped make a difference with their efforts by uplifting others.

Andy Murray eases past Alejandro Davidovich Fokina in Gijon

Former World No. 1 Andy Murray defeated sixth seed Alejandro Davidovich Fokina 7-5, 6-2 to advance to the second round of the Gijon Open. It was a solid win for the Brit who produced a vintage performance. He'll face either Pedro Cachin or Alexey Vatutin in the second round.

Anett Kontaveit ends her season

World No. 3 Anett Kontaveit recently retired from her second-round match in Ostrava due to injury. She has now also pulled out of next week's Guadalajara Open, bringing an end to her 2022 season. The Estonian hasn't qualified for the WTA Finals this year, where she finished as the runner-up in 2021.

Konataveit's ranking is set to take a huge hit and she'll end the year ranked outside the top 10 for sure.

Maria Sakkari knocked out in the 1st round of the San Diego Open

It was yet another disappointing result for Maria Sakkari as she slumped to a third straight loss. Donna Vekic defeated the Greek 7-6(3), 6-1 in the opening round of the San Diego Open.

Sakkari's chances of qualifying for the WTA Finals rest on how she performs next week in Guadalajara. An early exit would certainly mean she won't be making the trip to Texas for the year-end championships.

Emma Raducanu parts ways with Dmitry Tursunov

2021 US Open champion Emma Raducanu's partnership with coach Dmitry Tursunov has come to an end. It was a joint decision by both parties and there's no bad blood involved. The Brit has also brought on board Jez Green with an eye on improving her fitness.

Green has previously worked with Andy Murray and Alexander Zverev. He's a well-known fitness expert and, considering Raducanu's frequent injuries, the perfect choice for her.

Poll : 0 votes