Tennis news today: Madison Keys knocks out World No. 1 Iga Swiatek in Cincinnati, Jessica Pegula wins against Emma Raducanu | August 19, 2022

Madison Keys scored a huge win over World No. 1 Iga Swiatek in the third round of the Western & Southern Open in Cincinnati. The American almost let a huge lead slip in the second set, but composed herself to get the job done in straight sets.

Following huge wins over Serena Williams and Victoria Azarenka, Emma Raducanu lost to Jessica Pegula in the third round. Carlos Alcaraz defeated Marin Cilic for a tour-leading 44th win of the season.

The total prize money for this year's US Open is a record $60 million, with competitors losing in the earlier rounds seeing a significant increase in their paychecks.

Novak Djokovic, meanwhile, was seen enjoying a friendly basketball game between Serbia and Slovenia. Here's a round-up of the day's headlines:

Iga Swiatek loses to Madison Keys in Cincinnati

World No. 1 Iga Swiatek staged a fightback towards the end, but it wasn't enough as Madison Keys prevailed in straight sets. The American led 6-3, 5-0 and held three match points on her opponent's serve, but lost the next four games.

Keys regained her composure to break Swiatek's serve once more to win 6-3, 6-4. It was her first win over a reigning World No. 1. She'll next take on 2022 Wimbledon champion Elena Rybakina in the quarterfinals.

Jessica Pegula ends Emma Raducanu's run at the Western & Southern Open

Emma Raducanu scored a couple of impressive wins over Serena Williams and Victoria Azarenka, but Jessica Pegula proved to be too strong for her. The American defeated her younger opponent 7-5, 6-4. Nevertheless, it was a good week for the teenager, who displayed signs of form that led her to a Grand Slam title at the US Open last year.

Pegula has been consistent throughout the season, reaching at least the quarterfinals of seven tournaments. All of them have been at either Grand Slams or WTA 1000 events.

Carlos Alcaraz moves past Marin Cilic and into the quarterfinals in Cincinnati

After an early exit from last week's Canadian Open, Carlos Alcaraz is back to winning ways. He defeated 2014 US Open champion Marin Cilic 7-6(4), 6-1 to advance to the quarterfinals in Cincinnati. His record for the year now stands at 44-8, and no other player has as many wins as him.

Alcaraz will next take on Cameron Norrie, who he has already defeated twice this year.

US Open increases its total prize money to a record $60 million

The prize money for the 2022 edition of the US Open has been upped to a massive $60 million as announced by the USTA on Thursday. There's been a significant increase in the payout for the qualifying and early rounds of the tournament. Players losing in the first round will receive $80,000 this year.

The singles champions will take home $2.6 million, while the runner-up will receive a $1.3 million payout.

Novak Djokovic enjoys himself at a basketball match

While Novak Djokovic is currently unable to compete in tournaments due to the vaccine mandate in the US, he's making the most of his free time. He was spotted at a friendly basketball game between Serbia and Slovenia on Thursday night.

Djokovic has already missed out on both the Canadian Open and the Western & Southern Open. His odds of competing at the US Open are slim, unless the rules change over the next week.

