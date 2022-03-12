Tennis News Today: Novak Djokovic confirms participation in Monte Carlo Masters, Rafael Nadal begins quest for 4th title of the year at Indian Wells

Most of the big names in the sport are accounted for at the ongoing Indian Wells Open. Novak Djokovic, who was unable to participate, has shed some light on his upcoming schedule.

Andy Murray reached a career milestone with his latest win, while Garbine Muguruza was knocked out of the tournament in a remarkable upset. Rafael Nadal will aim to continue his winning streak in the California desert. Here's a quick wrap-up of some of the biggest tennis news of the day.

Novak Djokovic to kick off his clay season at the Monte Carlo Masters

Novak Djokovic at the 2022 Dubai Open.

Novak Djokovic has been on the sidelines for most of the 2022 season due to his stance on vaccines. He was embroiled in controversy at the Australian Open this year due to his medical exemption and visa. He was ultimately deported from the country.

Djokovic's first tournament of the year was the Dubai Tennis Championships, where he lost in the quarterfinals. The Serb's inclusion in the Indian Wells draw earlier this week came as a surprise. The tennis world wondered if it was going to witness the redux of the Australian Open visa saga yet again

Novak Djokovic @DjokerNole While I was automatically listed in the @BNPPARIBASOPEN and @MiamiOpen draw I knew it would be unlikely I’d be able to travel. The CDC has confirmed that regulations won’t be changing so I won't be able to play in the US. Good luck to those playing in these great tournaments While I was automatically listed in the @BNPPARIBASOPEN and @MiamiOpen draw I knew it would be unlikely I’d be able to travel. The CDC has confirmed that regulations won’t be changing so I won't be able to play in the US. Good luck to those playing in these great tournaments 👊

Djokovic soon confirmed his withdrawal from Indian Wells, along with the Miami Masters happening later this month. In a new post on his website, the former World No. 1 has confirmed that he'll return to action at the Monte Carlo Masters next month.

Questions about Djokovic's calendar and his chances of competing in Monte Carlo cropped up. France recently relaxed their vaccine mandate and therefore the Serb has been confirmed for the tournament.

Rafael Nadal kicks off his Indian Wells campaign against Sebastian Korda

Nadal has made a career-best 15-0 start to the season. His undefeated run has seen him lift three trophies this year, including his 21st Grand Slam title at the Australian Open.

The Spaniard is on the hunt for a fourth title of the year at the Indian Wells Masters. Sebastian Korda is Nadal's opponent in the first round and they're set to clash on Saturday.

Emma Raducanu makes a winning return

Raducanu's previous match in Guadalajara ended in retirement, as the teenager was unable to continue due to an injury. The 2021 US Open champion made a triumphant return at the Indian Wells Open, defeating Caroline Garcia in three sets.

Raducanu's results since her victory in New York have been underwhelming. However, she displayed the same tenacity that made her an overnight sensation during her win over Garcia. The Brit faces Petra Martic next.

Andy Murray wins his 700th career match

Murray's resilience throughout his career has seen him carve a name for himself despite the dominance of Djokovic, Nadal and Federer. The last few years have been tough for the Brit, but he has shown tremendous spirit in the wake of continuous setbacks due to various injuries.

Murray defeated Taro Daniel in three sets in his opening round match at Indian Wells. In doing so, the former World No. 1 notched up the 700th win of his career. He's the 18th male player in the Open Era to reach this milestone.

Garbine Muguruza suffers a shock upset at Indian Wells

Muguruza was up against Alison Riske in her opening round match at Indian Wells. She had lost her last two matches against the American, but after leading 6-0, 3-0, it appeared as if she was about to end that streak.

However, Riske staged a spectacular comeback to upset Muguruza, ultimately winning 0-6, 6-3, 6-1. The two-time Grand Slam champion hasn't been at her best this year and is struggling to string together a series of wins.

