Tennis News Today: Novak Djokovic names Rafael Nadal as French Open favorite; Serena Williams clears the air on her rivalry with Maria Sharapova

Novak Djokovic backs Rafael Nadal as favorite for the French Open

Rafael Nadal and Novak Djokovic at the 2022 Laver Cup

Novak Djokovic ranked Rafael Nadal as the top contender for the 2024 French Open men’s singles title, followed by himself and others like Alexander Zverev and Stefanos Tsitsipas.

Djokovic told the media at the Geneva Open that the competition is tougher this year, as Nadal is recovering from an injury and the clay season had different winners. The World No. 1 said that all four clay champions this season (Tsitsipas, Casper Ruud, Andrey Rublev, and Zverev) have a good shot at the French Open, but Nadal is always the best bet as long as he plays there.

"This year is more open. Casper Ruud is surely one of the five players who are candidates to win. You have Alexander Zverev, Andrey Rublev, Stefanos Tsitsipas -- all the players who won a major tournament on this surface this year," Novak Djokovic said.

"But when you talk about Roland-Garros and Nadal is there, hesis always the biggest favourite for me. After everything he has done on the courts at Roland-Garros court, it's normal, respectfully to put him as the biggest favourite," Djokovic added.

Novak Djokovic is the top seed at the ATP 250 tournament. The Serb received a bye into the Round of 16, where he will face Yannick Hanfmann.

Serena Williams dismisses personal feud with Maria Sharapova

Serena Williams clarified that her rivalry with Maria Sharapova was not personal but competitive.

Williams, who has a dominant 20-2 head-to-head record against the Russian, said that the "beef" between them stemmed from their intense competitiveness and drive to win, not personal dislike.

"Not anymore. I mean, was there ever beef? I guess. It was just competitive. She was winning. I was winning, you know, we both wanted to win, and I don't think it was personal. It was just, 'Do you want to win?'" Williams said while unveiling 'The Serena Collection' of trading cards (at 4:40).

Caroline Wozniacki's father Piotr condemns the French Open for former's wildcard snub

Caroline Wozniacki and father/coach Piotr at the Aegon International

Caroline Wozniacki's father and tennis coach Piotr criticized the French Open organizers for not granting his daughter a wildcard. He argued that as a former World No. 1, she deserved more respect.

Wozniacki missed both direct entry and wildcard opportunities for this year's tournament. Additionally, the Dane missed the entry deadline for the women's singles qualifying competition.

Her father expressed frustration to the Polish magazine Gazeta, suggesting they won't consider the French Open participation in the future.

"Of course we could, because we have a ranking that allows it... But Caroline said that she had not worked hard all her life and had not achieved so much to now start as a junior. At some point in life, however, there should be respect in a sport where a person meant something," Caroline Wozniacki's father told Gazeta.

"And I will tell you that Caroline will definitely not play next year. We have already decided this. Because there's no point in going through something like that. They don't take us seriously, so it's a waste of our efforts," he added.

Emma Raducanu opens up about her 'pushy' parents

Emma Raducanu reflected on her upbringing and the impact her parents, Ion and Renee, had on her life and career.

Recalling her early years, Raducanu mentioned her parents' strict rules, including forbidding her from dating and limiting her social interactions with friends. However, the British tennis star acknowledged that these restrictions also instilled confidence and self-assurance in her.

“My parents were very much against [boyfriends] as it interfered with training. When I was younger, I wasn’t even allowed to hang out with my girlfriends. A lot of the time I was very resentful. But it made me very confident and comfortable in my own company, which is also a big strength,” Raducanu said in an interview with 'The Times'.

Raducanu described her parents as "pushy" during her youth but noted their approach has since mellowed.

“They are so pushy," Emma Raducanu said. "When I was younger, more so. Now they are at a place where they tell me what they think is best, but they realize ultimately that the more they push, the more I am going to resist."

Iga Swiatek teams up with Courteney Cox for a friendly tennis match as Pole unveils French Open kit

Iga Swiatek joined Hollywood actress Courteney Cox for a friendly tennis match while unveiling her French Open attire in Paris.

Swiatek revealed her new outfit, featuring a sleeveless ombre top and skirt in purple, white, and red-orange colors, sponsored by Roger Federer backed-On Running. Cox, dressed in all-black by the same brand, attended the event as a special guest. The two shared smiles and hugs as they played tennis on the clay court.

Watch the video below:

