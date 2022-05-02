Tennis news today: Rafael Nadal calls Wimbledon ban "very unfair", Garbine Muguruza and Naomi Osaka crash out in 2nd round of Madrid Open | 2 May 2022

Rafael Nadal has spoken up regarding the Wimbledon ban on Russian and Belarusian players, labeling it as "unfair."

Meanwhile, several top WTA players made a quick exit from the Madrid Open. Naomi Osaka, Garbine Muguruza, Maria Sakkari and Danielle Collins were all knocked out in the second round. On the men's circuit, teenager Holger Rune won his maiden ATP title over the weekend.

Sofia Kenin, who has been away from the sport for a while, is recovering quite well from an injury as per her latest social media update. Meanwhile, former top 100 player Taylor Townsend has made a winning comeback after the birth of her child, as she won the ITF tournament in Charleston.

Here's a round-up of the day's headlines:

"I think it's very unfair of my Russian tennis mates, my colleagues" - Rafael Nadal on Wimbledon ban

Wimbledon's decision to ban Russian and Belarusian players from competing in the tournament this year has raised a lot of eyebrows. The ban has split the tennis community, with Rafael Nadal the latest player to voice his thoughts. Nadal spoke regarding the matter during a press conference at the Madrid Open.

The Spaniard thinks it's unfair to the players as they're being punished for something beyond their control and feels sorry for them. Nadal said:

"I think it's very unfair of my Russian tennis mates, my colleagues. In that sense, it's not their fault what's happening in this moment with the war. In that sense, well, you know, talking about colleagues, I don't know what to say."

He added:

"I'm sorry for them. I wish it was not this way, but at the end of the day we know that this is what we have."

Rafael Nadal weighs in on Wimbledon's decision to ban Russian & Belarusian players:



"I think it's very unfair of my Russian colleagues. It's not their fault what's happening in this moment with the war."



Nadal is one of many high-profile players not in favor of the ban. Novak Djokovic, Chris Evert, and Martina Navratilova, among others, have also voiced their displeasure regarding the issue.

Top players make early exit from Madrid Open

Top 10 players Maria Sakkari, Danielle Collins and Garbine Muguruza, along with former World No. 1 Naomi Osaka, all lost in the second round of the Madrid Open. Sakkari was the only one to put up a fight, as the other three suffered heavy defeats.

Bianca Andreescu defeated Collins 6-1, 6-1, while Anhelina Kalinina won 6-3, 6-0 against Muguruza. Sara Sorribes Tormo beat Osaka 6-3, 6-1, while Daria Kasatkina scored a 3-6, 6-3, 6-1 win over Sakkari.

Holger Rune wins maiden ATP title at BMW Open

Teenager Holger Rune won his first career title at the BMW Open in Munich on Sunday. It wasn't the way he would've liked to win as his opponent, Botic van de Zandschulp, was forced to retire halfway through the first set.

Holger Rune wins first ATP title



📸 Gerry | @atptour Really happy to win my first ATP titleSadly not the way I wanted. But the culmination of many years of work. Just the beginning…🏼 Thank you for this week @BMWOpen2022 📸 Gerry | @hassensteinalex Really happy to win my first ATP title 🏆 Sadly not the way I wanted. But the culmination of many years of work. Just the beginning… 💪🏼 Thank you for this week @BMWOpen2022 📸 Gerry | @hassensteinalex | @atptour https://t.co/xLF6hZiiLE

Nevertheless, Rune had a good week, defeating World No. 3 Alexander Zverev in the second round as well. He won the title without dropping a set throughout the tournament.

Sofia Kenin recovering well from foot injury

2020 Australian Open champion Sofia Kenin hasn't competed since the Indian Wells Open in March. She's also set to miss the clay season due to her ongoing recovery from a foot injury.

In a social media update, the American posted pictures of herself working out as she attempts to get back into top shape. Over a month ago, her right foot was in a cast and she was using crutches, but now she's recovered and has resumed some light training.

Taylor Townsend wins 100k ITF event in Charleston to signal return

Former World No. 61 Taylor Townsend made a successful comeback to tennis as she won the ITF tournament in Charleston over the weekend. This is her first title since giving birth to her son last year.

Taylor Townsend nabs the $100k Charleston title in style.

Townsend defeated Wang Xiyu 6-3, 6-2 in the summit clash to claim the title. This is her first title at any level since winning the doubles crown alongside Asia Muhammad at the 2020 Auckland Open. The duo beat Serena Williams and Caroline Wozniacki in the final.

Townsend hopes to return to the WTA tour soon after moving up in the WTA rankings.

