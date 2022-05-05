Tennis news today: Rafael Nadal, Carlos Alcaraz and Novak Djokovic cheer for Real Madrid, Jannik Sinner scores milestone 100th ATP win at Madrid Open | 5 May 2022

Tennis isn't the only thing on the minds of Rafael Nadal, Carlos Alcaraz and Novak Djokovic. The trio, currently competing at the Madrid Open, showed up to support Real Madrid at the Bernabeu Stadium in their UEFA Champions League semi-final clash against Manchester City.

Jannik Sinner, meanwhile, notched up his record 100th win on the ATP tour after defeating Alex de Minaur in the second round of the Madrid Open. The women's semifinalists at the tournament are locked in as well, with Ons Jabeur, Jessica Pegula, Ekaterina Alexandrova and Jil Teichmann being the final four players.

Off the field, Venus Williams was included in the "Power of Women" list by Variety magazine to raise awareness about the gender pay gap. Emma Raducanu, meanwhile, looked back fondly at her time in the Spanish capital after a third-round exit from the Madrid Open.

Here's a round-up of the day's headlines:

Rafael Nadal, Carlos Alcaraz and Novak Djokovic show up to support Real Madrid

Tennis pros Rafael Nadal, Carlos Alcaraz and Novak Djokovic were present at the Santiago Bernabeu to back Real Madrid in their Champions League semifinal against Manchester City. It is worth noting that Nadal is a big fan of the club from the Spanish capital.

Real Madrid made it to the final in dramatic fashion, scoring twice in the last minute of regulation and once in extra-time to win the tie 6-5 on aggregate.

Luigi Gatto @gigicat7_ Nadal, Djokovic and Alcaraz watching Real Madrid vs Manchester City match at the stadium Nadal, Djokovic and Alcaraz watching Real Madrid vs Manchester City match at the stadium👌 https://t.co/ghXNYw6FcL

Nadal recently made a winning return to the tour after an injury layoff, defeating Miomir Kecmanovic 6-1, 7-6 (4) in the second round of the Madrid Open. The former World No. 1 rushed off to watch his favorite team in action after his victory.

Nadal will face David Goffin in the Round of 16.

Jannik Sinner wins 100th match on ATP tour

Jannik Sinner defeated Alex de Minaur 6-4, 6-1 in the second round of the Madrid Open to score his 100th win on the tour. At just 20 years of age, it's a remarkable feat.

The Italian almost lost in the first round here, as he had to save three match points en route to a 6-7 (4), 7-6 (4), 6-3 win over Tommy Paul. Sinner will take on Felix Auger-Aliassime in the third round.

2022 Madrid Open women's semifinals decided

Ons Jabeur defeated former World No. 1 Simona Halep 6-3, 6-2 to advance to the last four at the Madrid Open. She'll take on qualifier Ekaterina Alexandrova, who defeated Amanda Anisimova 6-4, 6-3, for a spot in the final.

Meanwhile, Jessica Pegula knocked out home favorite Sara Sorribes Tormo to set up a semifinal showdown against Jil Teichmann. The American won 6-4, 6-2, while Teichmann defeated Anhelina Kalinina 6-3, 6-4.

Venus Williams included in Variety magazine's "Power of Women" issue

Seven-time Grand Slam champion Venus Williams has always been a champion for various social justice causes. She has used her platform to bring about visible change, most noticeably when it comes to equal prize money in tennis.

Variety magazine has given her a platform to raise awareness about the gender pay gap by including her in their "Power of Women" issue. Williams took to social media to thank Variety. She also highlighted the work done by the Yetunde Price Resource Center a community center dedicated to helping people that was opened in memory of her late sister.

Williams wrote on Instagram:

"Honored to be included in Variety’s Power of Women ✨ Thank you @variety for giving me a platform to bring awareness to the issue of pay inequity and for shedding a light on the incredible work of @yprcla 💕 #powerofwomen"

Variety @Variety Venus Williams grew up in Compton, where her family runs the Yetunde Price Resource Center. It provides wellness & healing services to the community & was founded in honor of oldest sister Yetunde, who was murdered in Compton at age 31. wp.me/pc8uak-1lB0Eg Venus Williams grew up in Compton, where her family runs the Yetunde Price Resource Center. It provides wellness & healing services to the community & was founded in honor of oldest sister Yetunde, who was murdered in Compton at age 31. wp.me/pc8uak-1lB0Eg https://t.co/hW6YNniElb

Emma Raducanu leaves Madrid with fond memories

2021 US Open champion Emma Raducanu had a pretty decent run at the Madrid Open. She defeated Tereza Martincova and Marta Kostyuk in straight sets before falling to Anhelina Kalinina in the third round. She also took her time to soak in the sights, explore the Spanish capital and enjoy her time there.

Raducanu recently wrote on Instagram:

"graciasss Madrid. You’re a cool city, I had funnnn. A good week to build on 😊👧🏻"

Raducanu will now compete at the Italian Open, which is set to begin next week.

