Tennis news today: Rafael Nadal congratulates Carlos Alcaraz on Madrid Open victory, Venus and Serena Williams attend Miami GP | 9 May 2022

Carlos Alcaraz was congratulated by his idol Rafael Nadal following his Madrid Open victory. Alcaraz notably defeated Nadal in the quarterfinals on his way to the title.

Plenty of high-profile tennis players were spotted at the Miami Grand Prix on Sunday. The Williams sisters, Caroline Wozniacki and Juan Martin del Potro were among those in attendance. Meanwhile, Emma Raducanu explored the beautiful city of Rome ahead of her Italian Open debut.

After a first-round bye, World No. 1 Novak Djokovic will kick off his Italian Open challenge against Aslan Karatsev. Plenty of top players were seen practicing together in Rome ahead of their matches as well.

Here's a round-up of the day's headlines:

Rafael Nadal congratulates Carlos Alcaraz on Madrid Open win

Carlos Alcaraz was at his absolute best as he defeated defending champion Alexander Zverev 6-3, 6-1 to win the Madrid Open. The teenager had previously won against Rafael Nadal and Novak Djokovic in the quarterfinals and semifinals respectively.

The youngster had a great tournament and was congratulated by his idol Nadal on his victory. The veteran wrote on Instagram:

"Congratulations Carlos!!!! What a great tournament. Big win!!!"

Alcaraz reached a career-high ranking of World No. 6 with his latest win. He has, however, withdrawn from the Italian Open in order to be ready for Roland Garros after a grueling campaign in Madrid.

Tennis stars attend inaugural Miami Grand Prix

Venus and Serena Williams, former World No. 1 Caroline Wozniacki and 2009 US Open champion Juan Martin del Potro were all spotted at the first edition of the Miami Grand Prix on Sunday.

The Williams sisters were there to cheer on their good friend Lewis Hamilton, though the British driver didn't manage to win this time. Max Verstappen finished first, followed by Charles Leclerc and Carlos Sainz Jr.

Emma Raducanu goes sightseeing in Rome

2021 US Open champion Emma Raducanu has a big match coming up at the Italian Open. She's set to take on 2019 US Open winner Bianca Andreescu in the first round.

But when in Rome, it's impossible not to explore the gorgeous city, and the teenager did exactly that.

Raducanu's clay season has been going rather well so far. She reached the quarterfinals in Stuttgart and followed it up with a third-round showing in Madrid. The Brit will now be making her debut at the Italian Open.

Novak Djokovic to start Italian Open campaign against Aslan Karatsev

After a first-round bye, Novak Djokovic will kick off his quest for a sixth Italian Open title against Aslan Karatsev. The Russian won 3-6, 6-3, 7-6 (7) against Lloyd Harris in the first round.

The head-to-head between Djokovic and Karatsev stands at 1-1, with the latter winning their previous encounter in three sets at the 2021 Serbia Open. However, the Serb is playing at a higher level at the moment and should be able to win this time around.

Top players train together ahead of Italian Open

Plenty of top players have teamed up to train together as the Italian Open gets underway. Roland Garros champions Simona Halep and Iga Swiatek, who are favorites to win the title here, were one such duo.

US Open finalists Karolina Pliskova and Leylah Fernandez also practiced together.

Defending champion Rafael Nadal was also seen training, and fans quickly filled the stadium to see the Spaniard in action.

Edited by Anantaajith Ra