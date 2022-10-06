Tennis news today: Rafael Nadal engages in a Q&A session at his Academy, Petra Kvitova knocks out World No. 4 Paula Badosa in Ostrava | October 6, 2022

World No. 2 Rafael Nadal imparted some words of wisdom to youngsters from his Academy during a Q&A session. Petra Kvitova played a fantastic match to defeat World No. 4 Paula Badosa in the second round of the AGEL Open in Ostrava.

Novak Djokovic got his Astana campaign off to a fantastic start as he scored a commanding win over Cristian Garin in the first round. Andrey Rublev will return to Dubai to participate in the Mubadala World Tennis Championships in December.

World No. 1 Iga Swiatek moved on to the quarterfinals in Ostrava after Ajla Tomljanovic was forced to retire due to an injury in the second set. Here's a round-up of the day's headlines:

Rafael Nadal engages in interactive session with his Academy students

Players at the Rafael Nadal Academy were in for a treat as the 22-time Major champion showed up to clear their doubts regarding the game. The Spaniard provided some valuable insights for them, which they'll be aiming to put to the test during their matches.

As for Nadal himself, he's currently not participating in any tournaments at the moment as he awaits the birth of his first child. He has already qualified for the ATP Finals and is on the Paris Masters entry list, but there's still no confirmation regarding his participation in those events.

Petra Kvitova sends World No. 4 Paula Badosa packing in second round

Two-time Wimbledon champion Petra Kvitova was on fire as she defeated World No. 4 Paula Badosa 7-6(4), 6-4 in the second round of the AGEL Open in Ostrava.

Both of them played some brilliant tennis throughout the contest. The end of the second set in particular featured some high-quality points from the duo.

Firing on all cylinders @Petra_Kvitova books her place in the quarterfinals and knocks out the No.2 seed Badosa!

Badosa didn't go down without a fight and saved seven match points before Kvitova was able to end the proceedings on her eighth opportunity. She'll face reigning Wimbledon champion Elena Rybakina in the quarterfinals on Friday.

Novak Djokovic crushes Cristian Garin in first round of Astana Open

Novak Djokovic was at his dominant best as he scored a 6-1, 6-1 win over Cristian Garin in the first round of the Astana Open. It was a flawless match from the Serb, who recorded his fifth straight victory.

He won the Tel Aviv Open over the weekend and has continued his good run of form here as well. He'll take on Botic van de Zandschulp in the second round on Thursday.

Andrey Rublev to defend his title at Mubadala World Tennis Championships

World No. 1 Andrey Rublev defeated three-time Grand Slam champion Andy Murray to win the Mubadala World Tennis Championships last year. He'll return to defend his title in December this year as well.

The exhibition event will be held from December 16-18. The likes of Emma Raducanu, Ons Jabeur, Carlos Alcaraz and Casper Ruud are also set to participate.

Iga Swiatek reaches Ostrava quarterfinals

Iga Swiatek has reached yet another quarterfinal this season, making the last eight at the AGEL Open in Ostrava now. After a first-round bye, she was up against Ajla Tomljanovic in the second round. The Australian put up a fight in the opening set, but the World No. 1 edged her to take it.

The second set was also evenly contested until 2-2 when Tomljanovic decided to retire after sustaining an injury. Swiatek will face either Caty McNally or Karolina Muchova in the next round.

