Tennis news today: Rafael Nadal enjoys quick holiday as he recovers from injury, Stan Wawrinka loses in first round of Swedish Open | July 12, 2022

Injuries have become a part and parcel of Rafael Nadal's life now, and he isn't letting them get him down. He was seen living it up on the island of Formentera as he recovers from an abdominal tear. Stan Wawrinka's campaign at the Swedish Open, meanwhile, came to an early end as he was sent packing in the first round.

Former World No. 1 Karolina Pliskova has terminated her partnership with coach Sascha Bajin. Tamara Zidansek's title defense at the Lausanne Open came to an early end as she was knocked out in the opening round, while Andy Murray returns to action at the Hall of Fame Open in Newport on Tuesday. Here's a roundup of the headlines of the day:

Rafael Nadal holidays in Formentera

Rafael Nadal was on track for a calendar year Grand Slam, but suffered an abdominal tear during his quarterfinal match against Taylor Fritz. Nadal won the match but was forced to withdraw from the grasscourt Major prior to the semifinals.

The Spaniard has been spotted enjoying some time off as he recovers from the injury. He spent the day on his yacht in Formentera. Nadal is set to be out of action for the next few weeks and it is uncertain when he will return to the tour.

Pablo Carreno Busta defeats Stan Wawrinka in first round of Swedish Open

It was a tough first-round outing for Stan Wawrinka as he lost to fifth seed Pablo Carreno Busta 7-5, 6-4 at the Swedish Open. Wawrinka was a step behind his opponent throughout the match and was unable to make any inroads on the Spaniard's serve. His next scheduled tournament is the Swiss Open in Gstaad, which will be held from July 18-24.

Karolina Pliskova splits with coach Sascha Bajin

Former World No. 1 and two-time Grand Slam finalist Karolina Pliskova has parted ways with her coach Sascha Bajin after 20 months. They enjoyed a fruitful partnership, reaching the finals at Wimbledon, Rome and Montreal, but it was time to call it quits as per the Czech.

"Even good things something comes to an end. I would like to thank @BigSascha for everything he did for me and my team. It was an incredible time and i learned a lot! Mainly how to be more positive and believe in myself :) One of the best coaches out there, good luck my friend," Pliskova wrote.

Karolina Pliskova @KaPliskova Even good things something comes to an end. I would like to thank @BigSascha for everything he did for me and my team. It was an incredible time and i learned a lot! Mainly how to be more positive and believe in myself :) One of the best coaches out there, good luck my friend Even good things something comes to an end. I would like to thank @BigSascha for everything he did for me and my team. It was an incredible time and i learned a lot! Mainly how to be more positive and believe in myself :) One of the best coaches out there, good luck my friend💪😎 https://t.co/tACXEyspad

Pliskova recently lost to Katie Boulter in the second round at Wimbledon. It has been a rather underwhelming season for the Czech. She'll next be seen competing in San Jose in the first week of August.

Tamara Zidansek's title defense at Lausanne Open ends in first round

It's been a tough year for 2021 French Open semifinalist Tamara Zidansek. She suffered yet another crushing loss, this time as the defending champion at the Lausanne Open. Anna Kalinskaya defeated her 7-6(2), 3-6, 6-3 in the first round. With a 9-13 record for the year, the Slovenian has failed to live up to expectations following her breakout season last year.

Andy Murray to face off against Sam Querrey at Hall of Fame Open

Three-time Grand Slam champion Andy Murray will go up against home favorite Sam Querrey in the first round of the Hall of Fame Open on Tuesday. The big-serving American defeated Murray in their previous encounter at the 2017 Wimbledon Championships. Following an early exit from SW 19, Murray will aim to end his grass season on a high.

LIVE POLL Q. 0 votes so far