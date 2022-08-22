Tennis news today: Rafael Nadal has his first practice session at Arthur Ashe Stadium ahead of the US Open, Dominic Thiem gears up for his return at the Winston-Salem Open | August 22, 2022

Rafael Nadal arrived in New York for the upcoming US Open and had his first practice session as well. Fellow tennis legend Roger Federer, meanwhile, took to Instagram to share a video of himself having an on-court training session.

Dominic Thiem is set to return to action at the Winston-Salem Open. It will be his first hardcourt tournament of the year. Victoria Azarenka posted a cryptic tweet stating she'll be making an announcement on Monday, setting into motion numerous theories.

David Goffin had a resurgence by reaching the quarterfinals of Wimbledon last month. However, he has now lost in the first round of a fourth consecutive tournament, this time at the Winston-Salem Open.

Rafael Nadal gets his US Open preparations underway with a practice session at Arthur Ashe Stadium

22-time Grand Slam champion Rafael Nadal had his first practice session at Arthur Ashe Stadium, the biggest court on the US Open grounds. The Spaniard will be competing in the season's final Grand Slam for the first time since winning the title in 2019.

"First practice on Ashe… focus! @usopen #tennis #NYC #newyork" Nadal wrote on Instagram

Nadal's return to action in Cincinnati didn't go as per plan, as he lost to eventual champion Borna Coric in the second round. Nevertheless, he has his sights set on securing a record 23rd Major title in New York.

Roger Federer prepares for his return to tennis

Former World No. 1 Roger Federer has been sidelined for more than a year as he continues to recover from knee surgery. The Swiss ace is set to make his comeback at the Laver Cup next month, and shared a video of himself hitting the practice courts ahead of his much awaited return.

Following the Laver Cup, Federer will compete at the Swiss Indoors in Basel, which will be held in October.

Dominic Thiem gets ready for his first hardcourt tournament of the year

2020 US Open champion Dominic Thiem is all set for his first hardcourt match of the year, which will take place at the Winston-Salem Open. His first-round opponent is J.J. Wolf. Since his comeback in March this year, the Austrian has only competed on clay. His last hardcourt tournament was the Dubai Tennis Championships in March 2021.

Thiem was earlier set to return to action at the Western & Southern Open in Cincinnati, but a respiratory illness forced him to withdraw from the tournament.

Victoria Azarenka posts an enigmatic message on Twitter

Two-time Grand Slam champion Victoria Azarenka set forth plenty of speculation following a cryptic tweet, stating she'll be making an announcement on Monday. She gave no further hints regarding the subject matter.

The most common theory is Azarenka's possible retirement, but one will have to wait until the Belarusian spills the beans in a few hours.

David Goffin extends his losing streak in main draws to five matches

David Goffin's season has taken a turn for the worse with yet another first-round exit. Since reaching the Wimbledon quarterfinals, he has failed to get past the opening round of a tournament. This time, he lost to Laslo Djere in the first round of the Winston-Salem Open in three sets. He'll now head to the US Open without winning a match on hardcourts.

