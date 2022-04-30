Tennis news today: Rafael Nadal, Novak Djokovic and Carlos Alcaraz in same half of Madrid Open draw, Naomi Osaka makes winning return on clay | 30 April 2022

Rafael Nadal, who's making his comeback at the Madrid Open after an injury layoff, is in the same half of the draw as Carlos Alcaraz and Novak Djokovic. Former World No. 1 Naomi Osaka kicked off her clay season in Madrid and made a winning start with a straight-sets win over Anastasia Potapova.

Six-time Grand Slam champion Boris Becker has been sentenced to two-and-a-half years in prison after being found guilty under the Insolvency Act. 2020 Australian Open champion Sofia Kenin is set to miss the upcoming French Open. While there's no word on her return to competitive tennis, Venus Williams continues to impart coaching tips to her followers via online tutorials. Here's a round-up of the day's headlines:

Rafael Nadal set for potential clashes with Carlos Alcaraz and Novak Djokovic at the Madrid Open

Rafael Nadal is making his return from injury at the Madrid Open where he faces a daunting draw. He's set for a potential quarterfinal clash with teen phenom Carlos Alcaraz, who's one of the most in-form players of the year. Rafael Nadal could subsequently meet World No. 1 Novak Djokovic in the semifinals.

Novak Djokovic was the runner-up at the Serbia Open last week and looks to have found some form after a couple of months on the sidelines. Rafael Nadal is a five-time champion at the Madrid Open. With a bye to the second round, he'll begin his quest for a sixth title against either Miomir Kecmanovic or Alexander Bublik. Meanwhile, Novak Djokovic will begin his run in Madrid against either Carlos Gimeno Valero or Gael Monfils.

Naomi Osaka kicks off her Madrid Open campaign with a straight sets win

Naomi Osaka's clay season ended on a disappointing note last year. She withdrew from the French Open due to her decision to skip post-match press conferences to protect her mental health, causing controversy.

The four-time Grand Slam champion seems to be in a much better headspace now. She was at her best as she scored an easy 6-3, 6-1 win over Anastasia Potapova to win her first match on clay this year.

Potapova had just won the Istanbul Cup last week, so it was expected to be a challenging match for Osaka. The Russian went up an early break in the first set, but Osaka stepped up her game after that and never looked back. She will take on Sara Sorribes Tormo in the second round.

Boris Becker jailed over bankruptcy charges

Former World No. 1 Boris Becker has been found guilty under the Insolvency Act by a British court and has been handed a two-and-a-half-year prison sentence. The German was found guilty of hiding his assets while owing large sums of money to several creditors.

Former coach of Novak Djokovic, Becker failed to disclose his share in a property worth £1 million in his hometown, along with his shares in a technology firm. He also made payments around £390,000 to other known associates, including his ex-wives. Becker's defense was that he didn't spend money on a lavish lifestyle, instead an expensive divorce and child support along with business and legal expenses caused him to go bankrupt.

Sofia Kenin to miss the 2022 Roland Garros

Sofia Kenin has withdrawn from this year's French Open. The American has already withdrawn from the ongoing clay tournaments. She ended her 2021 season after losing in the second round of Wimbledon.

Kenin returned to action at this year's Adelaide International and made it to the quarterfinals. She lost in the first round of her next five tournaments. She withdrew from the Miami Open and hasn't competed since.

Venus Williams imparts coaching tips on Instagram

Former World No. 1 Venus Williams took to Instagram to share some insights on how to improve one's kick serve. Williams' serve is considered to be one of the best in the game, often bailing her out in times of trouble.

"This week we look into how to hit a kick serve with me! I am beginning a series of tennis tutorials that will hopefully help you improve your game. What tips do you want to see next?"

While Williams hasn't competed since August 2021 where she lost to Hsieh Se-Wei in the first round of the Chicago Women's Open, she intends on making a comeback on the WTA tour.

Edited by Keshav Gopalan