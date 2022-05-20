Tennis news today: Rafael Nadal and Novak Djokovic in same half of 2022 French Open draw, Angelique Kerber and Karolina Pliskova reach semifinals in Strasbourg | 20 May 2022

The 2022 French Open draw has been revealed. On the men's side, most of the big contenders find themselves in the same half of the draw. Rafael Nadal and Novak Djokovic are set for a potential quarter-final showdown. On the women's side, World No. 1 Iga Swiatek could meet Jelena Ostapenko, the last player to defeat her this year, in the fourth round.

Angelique Kerber and Karolina Pliskova have had a subpar clay season but seem to be finding their form. The duo have reached the semifinals of the Strasbourg Open. Casper Ruud and Reilly Opelka have reached the last four at the Geneva Open. Dominic Thiem, meanwhile, has received a wildcard into a Challenger event to be held after the French Open. Here's a round-up of the day's headlines:

Rafael Nadal, Novak Djokovic and Carlos Alcaraz in same half of 2022 French Open draw

The 2022 French Open draw is out and is rather imbalanced. Almost all of the leading title contenders are in one half of the draw. World No. 1 Novak Djokovic and 13-time Roland Garros champion Rafael Nadal could meet in the quarterfinals, with the winner likely to face either Carlos Alcaraz or Alexander Zverev in the semis.

Stefanos Tsitsipas, another contender for the title in Paris, is in the other half. The Greek will be the favorite to make the final yet again. His biggest threat is Casper Ruud, who he could potentially face in the quarterfinals.

Iga Swiatek handed challenging French Open draw

Iga Swiatek could meet Liudmila Samsonova in the third round at Roland Garros. The Russian was the only player to take a set off the World No. 1 during the clay season. The Pole could then meet Jelena Ostapenko, the last player to defeat her this year and against whom she has a losing 3-0 record. If the Latvian falls early, Swiatek could run into Simona Halep in the fourth round.

Naomi Osaka will take on Amanda Anisimova in the first round. The American ended Osaka's title defense in the third round of the Australian Open earlier this year. Emma Raducanu will commence her campaign against a qualifier and could meet the in-form Ons Jabeur in the fourth round. Former French Open champion Garbine Muguruza is up against giant killer Kaia Kanepi in the first round.

Angelique Kerber and Karolina Pliskova reach semifinals of Strasbourg Open

Three-time Grand Slam champion Angelique Kerber entered the Strasbourg Open without having won a match on clay this season. The German has now made it to the semifinals in the French city. She defeated Magda Linette 6-2, 4-6, 6-4 in the quarterfinals.

Former World No. 1 Karolina Pliskova faced similar struggles prior to arriving in Strasbourg, as she had won just two matches across four clay events. She also made the last four in Strasbourg by defeating Maryna Zanevska 6-4, 7-6(6) in the quarterfinals.

Kerber and Pliskova seem to be peaking just in time for the French Open right around the corner.

Reilly Opelka and Casper Ruud set up a semi-final showdown at Geneva Open

Reilly Opelka kicked off his clay season by winning the ATP 250 in Houston. The American then failed to win a match in his next three tournaments. He ended his losing streak at the Geneva Open by defeating Christopher O'Connell and followed it up with a win over Tallon Griekspoor. He'll take on defending champion Casper Ruud in the semifinals.

Ruud followed his semi-final showing at the Italian Open with strong performances in Geneva. He has now made the last four and is a couple of wins away from successfully defending his title.

Dominic Thiem awarded wildcard at Challenger event post French Open

Former US Open champion Dominic Thiem's comeback this year has been challenging to say the least. The Austrian has failed to win a match and finds himself on a six-match losing streak. He was awarded a wildcard to compete in a Challenger event, the Tennis Città di Perugia, G.I.Ma Tennis Cup, after the French Open. The event will be held from June 5-12.

Thiem has won only one set across his six losses this season. Dropping down a level might help him regain his confidence.

