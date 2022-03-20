Tennis news today: Rafael Nadal reaches Indian Wells final, Impossible for Novak Djokovic to compete in Canadian Open | 20 March

Rafael Nadal continued his good run of form by beating upcoming Spanish teenager Carlos Alcaraz and reaching the final of the Indian Wells Masters. It was also the Spaniard's 20th win in a row. Nadal will now compete for his fourth title in Indian Wells.

Canadian Open director Eugene Lapierre has said that it will be impossible for Novak Djokovic to enter the country if their regulations remain the same.

Roger Federer shared a video of him practicing on an indoor court as he aims to make a return to the tennis court.

Here is a roundup of today's biggest news from the tennis world.

Rafael Nadal sets final clash with Taylor Fritz in Indian Wells

Rafael Nadal reached his fourth final of the year

Nadal continued his good run of form in 2022 as he booked his place in the final of the Indian Wells Masters. The Spaniard beat compatriot Carlos Alcaraz 6-4, 4-6, 6-3 in a thrilling semifinal that lasted three hours and 12 minutes.

Nadal took the opening set but Alcaraz managed to fight back and win a pretty tricky second set where the windy conditions disrupted shots and players' rhythm. The King of Clay made the decisive break in the third and won it 6-3 to record his 20th straight win in a row.

"I am super happy to be in the final," Nadal said in his on-court interview. "It means a lot to me, and I'll just keep going. I took it like another semi-final match. He's not a young player that is 100 in the world and is coming. He is a top player already, so I treated it like that, playing against one of the best players in the world. It doesn't matter if he's young or not, he's a great guy, an amazing player and he has a fantastic future. I treated it like this, just tried to go on court, try my best and accept all the challenges. I am through and it was a very important victory for me."

Waiting for Nadal in the final is 20th seed Taylor Fritz, who stunned seventh seed Andrey Rublev in straight sets, thus breaking the Russian's 13-match winning streak.

Novak Djokovic will be unable to compete in the Canadian Open with current regulations

Enter captionEnter captionEnter captionNovak Djokovic will find it hard to compete in the Canadian Open Roger Federer posted a video of himself practicing in an indoor court BNP Paribas Open - Day 13 returned

Canadian Open director Eugene Lapierre has said that it will be impossible for Novak Djokovic to enter the country if the current regulations remain.

"We’re not really in a hurry [to confirm regulations]. We imagine that there will be changes as we go along; if the situation improves, if the situation worsens, or whatever. If it was today, it would be impossible for Novak to return to Canada and participate in the event. So we’re going to wait," Lapierre said.

Djokovic is yet to be vaccinated against COVID-19 and could not compete in the Indian Wells and Miami Masters. However, we could see a lot more of the Serb in the forthcoming months as he will compete at the Serbian Open, the Monte Carlo Masters and Roland Garros.

Tennis365 @tennis365com Question marks over Novak Djokovic’s Canadian Open participation. tennis365.com/atp-tour/novak… Question marks over Novak Djokovic’s Canadian Open participation. tennis365.com/atp-tour/novak…

Roger Federer back to practicing

Federer revealed plans to come back late in the summer or early autumn

Roger Federer has returned to the practice courts as he looks to return to the ATP tour after his knee surgery. The Swiss posted a video on Instagram of himself practicing on an indoor court. In the video, Federer can be seen hitting a total of six forehands. Tennis fans will no doubt be pleased with this as they look to see the 20-time Grand Slam champion back on the tennis court.

Andrey Rublev urges British government to not mix sports and politics

Andrey Rublev has asked the British government not to mix sports with politics

World No. 7 Andrey Rublev has urged the British government not to mix sports with politics. His statements come after Nigel Huddleston, the UK's minister for sport, tourism and heritage, said that he would seek assurances from Russian tennis players that they do not support Vladimir Putin's regime.

"Talking about the British government, it's like I said, I think we should show a great example that tennis should be outside of politics. Not tennis, but in general sport. We're athletes. We want to compete. We were sacrificing so many things.

"I think sport should be outside of politics because everyone say this, but in the end looks like still it's not happening. That's why I hope that in sport they will show there is no politics and we will be a good example to have a huge step forward."

C Kristjánsdóttir ●🐊 @CristinaNcl

express.co.uk/sport/tennis/1… Rublev: “Talking about the British gov't, I think we should show a great example that tennis should be outside of politics. Not tennis, but in general sport. We're athletes. We want to compete. We were sacrificing so many things." Rublev: “Talking about the British gov't, I think we should show a great example that tennis should be outside of politics. Not tennis, but in general sport. We're athletes. We want to compete. We were sacrificing so many things."express.co.uk/sport/tennis/1…

Venus Williams says she will return to action

Venus Williams has said that she will return to action

Former World No. 1 Venus Williams said on a Q&A with her fans that she will be back competing on a tennis court.

"So, when I come back on tour because yes, you asked when am I coming back," Williams said. "I will let you know but I will be back and I will be playing, I think you're going to see a very grateful person who's just ready to compete and enjoy the game."

Edited by Keshav Gopalan