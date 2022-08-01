Tennis news today: Serena Williams joins sister Venus for a practice session at the Citi Open, Garbine Muguruza withdraws from the Silicon Valley Classic | August 1, 2022

Serena Williams sent fans into a frenzy when she joined sister Venus Williams for a practice session at the Citi Open, where the latter is competing. Former World No. 1 Garbine Muguruza, meanwhile, has pulled out of the Silicon Valley Classic due to an injury.

Emma Raducanu gears up for her doubles debut

2021 US Open champion Emma Raducanu will make her professional doubles debut at the Citi Open, partnering Clara Tauson. Even during her junior days, the Brit didn't play too many doubles matches. The duo are up against the veteran pairing of Lucia Hradecka and Monica Niculescu.

Garbine Muguruza to miss the Silicon Valley Classic

Two-time Grand Slam champion Garbine Muguruza has pulled out of the ongoing Silicon Valley Classic. She had already arrived in San Jose for the tournament, but has since withdrawn due to an injury. It has been a disappointing year for Muguruza, with frequent early losses coupled with injuries. The Spaniard is hopeful of returning to the tour at next week's Canadian Open.

Venus and Serena Williams practice together at the Citi Open

Venus Williams, who's set to make her singles comeback at the Citi Open, was joined by sister Serena for a practice session at the tournament. Word soon spread that the 23-time Grand Slam champion was on site, and fans soon gathered to watch the duo train together.

Venus Williams is up against qualifier Rebecca Marino in the first round. Meanwhile, Serena Williams will return to action at next week's Canadian Open.

Elizabeth Mandlik to maker her WTA main draw debut at the Silicon Valley Classic

World No. 240 Elizabeth Mandlik punched way above her weight to defeat World No. 21 Jil Teichmann 3-6, 6-3, 6-0 in the final qualifying round of the Silicon Valley Classic. She's now set to make her WTA main draw debut.

She's got some big shoes to fill, as she's the daughter of four-time Grand Slam champion Hana Mandlikova. Her mother also won the tournament twice back in the day, defeating legends Martina Navratilova and Chris Evert in the finals. Mandlik will take on Alison Riske in the first round.

Jannik Sinner wins the Croatia Open over Carlos Alcaraz

Jannik Sinner defeated defending champion Carlos Alcaraz 6-7(5), 6-1, 6-1 to win the Croatia Open. This marked the teenager's first loss this year after winning the first set. Sinner, on the other hand, won his sixth career title and first on clay. The Italian is also the defending champion at this week's Citi Open, but has chosen not to compete there.

