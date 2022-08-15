Tennis news today: Serena Williams' Monday night showdown against Emma Raducanu in Cincinnati rescheduled, Alexander Zverev to headline Stockholm Open | August 15, 2022

Serena Williams' highly anticipated first-round match against Emma Raducanu in Cincinnati was initially scheduled for Monday, August 15. However, the match has now been postponed by a day.

Meanwhile, World No. 2 Alexander Zverev will participate in the Stockholm Open in October. Zverev has not played a match since the semifinals of this year's French Open.

Elsewhere, Coco Gauff claimed the Canadian Open title alongside Jessica Pegula and has ascended to the top of the doubles rankings.

Back on the men's tour, Gael Monfils has pulled out of next week's Winston-Salem Open due to an injury. Off the court, Roger Federer was recently spotted enjoying himself at a Calvin Harris concert.

Here's a round-up of the day's headlines:

Serena Williams and Emma Raducanu's match postponed to Tuesday

Serena Williams and Emma Raducanu's blockbuster first-round match in Cincinnati has been moved from Monday night to Tuesday (August 16). The tournament organizers had earlier put out a press release stating that Williams will take to the court on Monday, but have since changed the schedule.

With the 23-time Grand Slam champion set to retire soon, the demand to see her final matches is at an all-time high. Consequently, the tournament organizers are under fire from the American superstar's fans for misleading them.

Alexander Zverev to headline Stockholm Open

World No. 2 Alexander Zverev will lead the field at the Stockholm Open. The ATP 250 event will be held from October 17 to 23.

The German is currently recovering from an ankle injury he sustained during the French Open. While his participation in the US Open hasn't been confirmed, Zverev will return to represent Germany in the Davis Cup.

Coco Gauff rises to summit of doubles rankings

Teen star Coco Gauff has managed to juggle a successful singles and doubles career simultaneously so far. The youngster claimed her second WTA 1000 title in doubles by winning the Canadian Open on Sunday, August 14, alongside Jessica Pegula.

The victory has pushed her to the top of the rankings for the first time.

Gauff also reached the French Open doubles final with Pegula a few months ago and finished as the runner-up at last year's US Open with Caty McNally.

Gael Monfils to miss Winston Salem Open

Gael Monfils has only just returned to the tour, but is back on the sidelines already. He sustained an injury in the midst of his third-round match at the Canadian Open. The Frenchman retired from the match and withdrew from this week's Western & Southern Open in Cincinnati.

Monfils' injury seems to be serious as he has also pulled out of next week's Winston Salem Open. His participation in the US Open is also under doubt at the moment.

Roger Federer attends Calvin Harris concert in Ibiza

Twenty-time Grand Slam champion Roger Federer is making the most of his time off the court. The Swiss ace attended Calvin Harris' concert in Ibiza over the weekend.

Federer is recuperating from the knee surgery he underwent last year. He's set to return to action at next month's Laver Cup.

LIVE POLL Q. 0 votes so far

Edited by Anantaajith Ra