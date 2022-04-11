Tennis news today: Venus and Serena Williams attend Brooklyn Beckham's wedding, Reilly Opelka pips John Isner to the title in Houston | 11 April 2022

David and Victoria Beckham's eldest son Brooklyn tied the knot with Nikola Peltz on Sunday. The guest list featured several high-profile celebrities, including Venus and Serena Williams. Reilly Opelka, meanwhile, got the better of compatriot John Isner yet again to win his first title on clay in Houston.

Alejandro Davidovich Fokina will be Novak Djokovic's first opponent as the World No. 1 returns to action at the Monte-Carlo Masters, while Chris Evert is the latest to criticize the use of Jennifer Capriati's mug shot in the film King Richard. Former Olympic gold medalist Monica Puig will return to action this week after a lengthy injury lay-off. Here's a round-up of the day's headlines:

Venus and Serena Williams glam it up at Brooklyn Beckham's wedding

The guest list for Brooklyn Beckham and Nikola Peltz's wedding featured plenty of A-listers, including the Williams sisters. The tennis legends were spotted alongside Eva Longoria, Gordon Ramsey and Marc Anthony, among others.

While Serena Williams wore a stylish pink gown, Venus Williams sparkled in a shimmery black number. The 23-time Grand Slam champion was seen partying until the wee hours of the morning.

Reilly Opelka wins U.S. Men's Clay Court Championships

Reilly Opelka defeated John Isner 6-3, 7-6(7) to win the U.S. Men's Clay Court Championships in Houston on Sunday. It was his fourth career title and first on clay. He previously won the Dallas Open in February, defeating Jenson Brooksby in the final.

By winning his latest title, Opelka matched his career-best ranking of No. 17 in the updated rankings.

Novak Djokovic to kick off 2022 Monte-Carlo Masters campaign against Alejandro Davidovich Fokina

World No. 1 Novak Djokovic returns to action at the Monte-Carlo Masters this week. After a first-round bye, the Serb is set to take on Alejandro Davidovich Fokina in the second round.

The Spaniard reached the quarterfinals at Roland Garros and the Monte-Carlo Masters last year and is most comfortable on clay. It will be a tough test for Djokovic, who will be playing his first match since the Dubai Tennis Championships in February.

Chris Evert latest to criticize King Richard for its use of Jennifer Capriati's real-life mug shot

Former World No. 1 Jennifer Capriati's struggles during the 1990s are well documented; she was even arrested in 1994 for marijuana possession.

King Richard, a biopic about how Richard Williams turned his daughters Serena and Venus Williams into superstars, featured a real-life mug shot of Capriati, which many felt was inappropriate. Chris Evert recently took to Twitter to say such a move "wasn't cool."

"Yes, and the Jennifer Capriati mug shot wasn't cool either..." Evert tweeted.

Chris Evert

Then, or now, you don't get a ... 10+-minute break at 1-3.

No one ever took that long then.

"Yes, and the Jennifer Capriati mug shot wasn't cool either..."

Earlier, Arantxa Sanchez Vicario also criticized how she was portrayed in the movie.

Monica Puig set for comeback after multiple surgeries

Monica Puig, who won the gold medal at the 2016 Rio Olympics, is set to make her comeback this week. She hasn't played in more than a year after undergoing shoulder and elbow surgeries. The 28-year-old is set to compete at a small local event in Montpellier, France.

Stephanie Myles @OpenCourt After shoulder AND elbow surgeries, Monica Puig is finally returning to the match court this week.

Starting small, at a local event in Montpellier, France.

She's entered with her PR in Rome. But No. 103 probably won't get it done.

Good luck to her! After shoulder AND elbow surgeries, Monica Puig is finally returning to the match court this week.Starting small, at a local event in Montpellier, France.She's entered with her PR in Rome. But No. 103 probably won't get it done.Good luck to her!

Puig will also compete at the Italian Open in May, for which she has used her protected ranking to secure direct entry into the maindraw.

