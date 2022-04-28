Tennis news today: World No. 1 Iga Swiatek withdraws from Madrid Open, Naomi Osaka believes Carlos Alcaraz has made ATP "exciting for everyone" again | 28 April 2022

World No. 1 Iga Swiatek, who has dominated the WTA tour over the last two months, has withdrawn from the Madrid Open. Swiatek attributed her decision to an arm injury.

Carlos Alcaraz's rise in the men's game has been an incredible story. Four-time Grand Slam champion Naomi Osaka feels the same, stating that the teen phenom has made everyone excited about the ATP tour.

Another teenager is making waves on the ATP tour as Holger Rune scored a huge win over World No. 3 Alexander Zverev at the BMW Open.

Meanwhile, Roland Garros won't be following in the footsteps of Wimbledon, as Russian and Belarusian players will be allowed to compete in Paris.

The women's main draw action at the Madrid Open is set to begin on Thursday, with some exciting matches lined up. Here's a round-up of the day's headlines:

Iga Swiatek to miss Madrid Open due to shoulder injury

World No. 1 Iga Swiatek has played and won a lot recently. Having won four tournaments in a row, she arrived at the Madrid Open as the favorite to win the title and on a 23-match winning streak.

However, Swiatek has now withdrawn from the tournament due to an arm injury that has troubled her since the Miami Open in March. She announced on Twitter:

"After intense last few weeks and winning four titles in a row its time to take care of my arm that has been fatigued since the Miami Open and I haven't had a chance to handle it properly."

Swiatek went on to add that she has decided to skip the tournament in order to recover and be ready for the Rome Masters and Roland Garros next month:

"I need a break from playing so intensively in order to treat my arm and that's why, unfortunately, I have to withdraw from the Mutua Madrid Open. My body needs rest. I'm going to take some time to prepare for Rome and Paris. See you soon there."

Iga Świątek @iga_swiatek Unfortunately my team and I decided that I need to withdraw from Madrid. I hope to see you next year.

Swiatek concluded the post by stating that she hopes to play in Madrid "many times in the future."

"I feel like he's genuinely made everyone excited about the ATP" - Naomi Osaka on Carlos Alcaraz

Carlos Alcaraz's rapid rise to the top of the men's game has taken the world by storm. He has been one of the best players on the tour this season and recently made his top 10 debut in the rankings.

Former World No. 1 Naomi Osaka has been keeping a close eye on his journey as well and feels the teenager has made everyone excited about the ATP once again. She told France24:

"I feel like he's genuinely made everyone excited about the ATP and I haven't seen that in a very long time. I think just his game style, just how pumped he is, how I feel like I'm watching him learn with every tournament."

Osake went on to add:

"I don't know what his ranking was last year here, but I've watched almost every tournament that he's played, the US Open when he played (Stefanos) Tsitsipas and just to see the growth I think is really exciting for everyone."

Osaka and Alcaraz are both currently competing at the Madrid Open. She will face Anastasia Potapova in the first round, while the men's draw is yet to be revealed.

World No. 3 Alexander Zverev loses to Holger Rune

Carlos Alcaraz isn't the only teenager rising up the ranks. Holger Rune is also slowly making his way to the top and the 18-year-old scored the biggest win of his career at the BMW Open on Wednesday (April 27).

ATP Tour @atptour

How many more?



#InfosysStats First career Top 10 win for Holger Rune todayHow many more? First career Top 10 win for Holger Rune today 🔥 How many more?#InfosysStats https://t.co/O3H61f5G7l

Rune defeated World No. 3 Alexander Zverev 6-3, 6-2 in the second round in Munich. He outclassed his higher-ranked opponent in every aspect of the game to advance to the quarterfinals in what was his first career top 10 win.

Rune will take on Emil Ruusuvuori for a spot in the semifinals.

Russian and Belarusian players to be allowed to compete at Roland Garros

Wimbledon's decision to ban Russian and Belarusian players from competing this year has polarized the tennis community. This has created tremendous uncertainty and chaos, with other tournaments also under pressure to do the same. However, Roland Garros won't follow in the footsteps of their British counterparts.

As per RMC Sports, Russian and Belarusian athletes will be allowed to compete at this year's Roland Garros. They'll participate under a neutral flag and if they win, their national anthem won't be played.

2022 Madrid Open gets underway

The main draw action of the 2022 Madrid Open is set to begin on Thursday. Defending champion Aryna Sabalenka, World No. 2 Paula Badosa and top 10 players Karolina Pliskova and Ons Jabeur are some of the big names in action.

Simona Halep returns from an injury layoff and will take on Zhang Shuai in the first round. Former Roland Garros champion Jelena Ostapenko and teen star Coco Gauff are also scheduled to play on Thursday.

