"Tennis player during the day, midfielder for Juventus at night" - Carlos Alcaraz's impressive soccer skills impress Sebastian Korda

Sebastian Korda recently reacted to a video of Carlos Alcaraz giving fans a glimpse of his football skills while trying out keepy-uppies at Indian Wells.

Aside from Carlos Alcaraz, who is currently ATP No. 2, Juventus also have a midfielder named Carlos Alcaraz. He is a 21-year-old Argentine on loan from EFL Championship club Southampton.

On Wednesday, the Spaniard posted a video on his Instagram feed featuring him skillfully trying out keepy-uppies during a practice session at the ongoing Indian Wells Open.

A few hours after the post, Sebastian Korda jokingly stated that Alcaraz was pulling double shifts, being a tennis player during the day and a footballer for Juventus at night.

“Tennis player during the day. Midfielder for Juventus at night,” Korda commented.

In response, Alcaraz stated that there was no time off for him.

Back in January, when Juventus announced the signing of Carlos Jonas Alcaraz Durán from Southampton on loan, the Spanish tennis player wittily commented on the Instagram post, thanking the Italian football club for signing him and saying wouldill do his best.

“I'll try my best! Thanks for the trust,” Alcaraz said.

The Spaniard is through to the quarterfinals of the 2024 Indian Wells Open and will face Alexander Zverev on Thursday. On the way to the quarterfinals, Alcaraz defeated Matteo Arnaldi, Felix Auger-Aliassime and Fábián Marozsán.

Sebastian Korda, meanwhile, kicked off his Indian Wells Open campaign by defeating Roman Safiullin in the second round. However, he was knocked out in the third round by Daniil Medvedev.

Carlos Alcaraz is set to face Alexander Zverev in the quarterfinals of the Indian Wells Open

Carlos Alcaraz is aiming for his second Indian Wells title, having clinched the title last year. He's gearing up to take on Alexander Zverev on Thursday in the quarterfinals of the 2024 Indian Wells Open.

Alcaraz began his 2024 season at the Australian Open, where he made it to the quarterfinals. He next took part in the Argentina Open, where he was knocked out in the semifinals. Alcaraz then sustained an injury during his first-round match at the Rio Open and couldn't complete it.

Alexander Zverev, meanwhile, won the United Cup with his country, Germany, reached the semifinals of the Australian Open and Los Cabos Open, before exiting in the Mexican Open first round.

Carlos Alcaraz and Alexander Zverev have faced off eight times on the ATP tour, with the German emerging victorious in five of those meetings. The last time they met was in the 2024 Australian Open quarterfinals, where Zverev came through in four sets.