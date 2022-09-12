"This is why players and their agents are uncooperative" - Tennis podcast host Craig Shapiro reacts to Ons Jabeur's pictures being leaked after heartbreaking US Open loss

Craig Shapiro, a tennis podcast host, has criticized the paparazzi for capturing Ons Jabeur in an emotional state following her tragic US Open final loss against Iga Swiatek.

Ons Jabeur's fairytale run at the US Open 2022 came to an end at the hands of Iga Swiatek. At Flushing Meadows, the 21-year-old Polish player overcame the 28-year-old Tunisian 6-2, 7-6(5) in one hour and 50 minutes.

For Swiatek, it was her first US Open title and third Major overall, and for Jabeur it was a second Grand Slam final defeat in a row, having lost at Wimbledon to Elena Rybakina.

In several photographs that have appeared online since her defeat, Jabeur can be seen being consoled by her team as she sobs after losing out on another opportunity to capture her first Major title.

In light of the incident, tennis podcast host Craig Shapiro took to Twitter to criticize those who photographed Ons Jabeur when she was at her most vulnerable. He asserted that the entire situation was "inappropriate" and part of the reason why players and their agents are uncooperative.

"Seeing pics of Ons crying post match in the players gym. Inappropriate for those photos to have been taken & shared, credentialed. People are not allowed to take photos in what are referred to as “competition areas”. This is why players and their agents are uncooperative #USOpen," Shapiro tweeted.

"I don't like her very much right now, but it's okay" - Ons Jabeur on Iga Swiatek

In her on-court interview, Ons Jabeur mockingly remarked that she dislikes Swiatek because she destroyed her chances of winning the title, but acknowledged that the Pole deserved to win.

"I want to thank the crowd for cheering me up. I really tried but Iga did not make it easy for me. She deserves to win today. I don't like her very much right now, but it's okay," Jabeur said.

The Tunisian added that she will "keep working hard" and win a Major "sometime soon."

"Amazing two weeks to be honest with you, backing up my final in Wimbledon. I know I'm gonna keep working hard and I will get that title sometime soon," Jabeur acknowledged.

The 28-year-old went on to express her desire to influence future generations.

"It really means a lot and I try to push myself to do more. Getting the Major is one of the goals and hopefully I can inspire more and more generations, thats the goal," Jabeur concluded.

