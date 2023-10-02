Tennis Premier League 2023: Complete list of all teams after the auction

Ahead of the fifth season of the Tennis Premier League (TPL), eight franchises formed their teams, blending international and local talents through the auction held at Mumbai's Sahara Star Hotel.

Sumit Nagal emerged as the top pick, signed by Gujarat Panthers for ₹18.5 lakh, reflecting the league's competitive spirit. Hyderabad Strikers retained Nikki Poonacha and added experienced player Ellen Perez, while Bengaluru SG Mavericks secured Arina Rodionova, the highest-priced female player at ₹17.1 lakh.

With teams gearing up for the upcoming season, TPL promises an exciting display of skill and strategy on the court. Here are the complete rosters for each team:

Bengal Wizards:

Maria Timofeeva (Russia, 19 years) - Women

Anirudh Chandrasekar (India, 25 years) - Men

Sriram Balaji (India, 33 years) - Men

Bengaluru SG Mavericks:

Arina Rodionova (Australia, 33 years) - Women

Ramkumar Ramanathan (India, 28 years) - Men

Vishnu Vardhan (India, 36 years) - Men

Punjab Tigers:

Conny Perrin (Switzerland, 32 years) - Women

Digvijay Pratap Singh (India, 36 years) - Men

Arjun Kadhe (India, 29 years) - Men

Hyderabad Strikers:

Ellen Perez (Australia, 27 years) - Women

Saketh Myneni (India, 35 years) - Men

Niki Poonacha (India, 28 years) - Men

Gujarat Panthers:

Karman Kaur Thandi (India, 25 years) - Women

Sumit Nagal (India, 26 years) - Men

Mukund Sasikumar (India, 26 years) - Men

Pune Jaguars:

Rutuja Bhosale (India, 27 years) - Women

Lukas Rosol (Czech Republic, 38 years) - Men

Manish Sureshkumar (India, 24 years) - Men

Mumbai Leon Army:

Sowjanya Bavisetti (India, 29 years) - Women

Vijay Sundar Prashanth (India, 36 years) - Men

Ernests Gulbis (Latvia, 35 years) - Men

Delhi Binny’s Brigade:

Vaidehi Chaudhari (India, 23 years) - Women

Dennis Novak (Austria, 30 years) - Men

Jeevan Neduncheziyan (India, 34 years) - Men

The Tennis Premier League (TPL) witnessed a record-breaking fifth-season auction. With enthusiastic responses and historic bids, TPL aims to solidify its position as a prominent event in Indian tennis.

Expressing his delight at the success of the Season 5 auction of the TPL, Co-founder Kunal Thakkur said,

“We are overwhelmed with the response received for the auction and sincerely thank all the team owners, ambassadors, and academy heads for coming together to make this event such an emphatic success.

The Gujarat Panthers’ historic ₹18.5 lakh bid for Sumit Nagal, making him the most expensive Indian player ever, is a testimony to the heights Tennis Premier League has achieved over the four seasons and the tremendous potential it holds. The auction sets a precedent for a remarkable fifth season and we are eager to see the action unfold soon.”

Tennis Premier League, in collaboration with the All India Tennis Association and Maharashtra State Lawn Tennis Association, kicks off at Pune's Balewadi Stadium from December 12, 2023.