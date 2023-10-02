Tennis Premier League 2023: Complete list of all teams after the auction

Ahead of the fifth season of the Tennis Premier League (TPL), eight franchises formed their teams, blending international and local talents through the auction held at Mumbai's Sahara Star Hotel.
Sumit Nagal emerged as the top pick, signed by Gujarat Panthers for ₹18.5 lakh, reflecting the league's competitive spirit. Hyderabad Strikers retained Nikki Poonacha and added experienced player Ellen Perez, while Bengaluru SG Mavericks secured Arina Rodionova, the highest-priced female player at ₹17.1 lakh.
With teams gearing up for the upcoming season, TPL promises an exciting display of skill and strategy on the court. Here are the complete rosters for each team:
Bengal Wizards:
Maria Timofeeva (Russia, 19 years) - Women
Anirudh Chandrasekar (India, 25 years) - Men
Sriram Balaji (India, 33 years) - Men
Bengaluru SG Mavericks:
Arina Rodionova (Australia, 33 years) - Women
Ramkumar Ramanathan (India, 28 years) - Men
Vishnu Vardhan (India, 36 years) - Men
Punjab Tigers:
Conny Perrin (Switzerland, 32 years) - Women
Digvijay Pratap Singh (India, 36 years) - Men
Arjun Kadhe (India, 29 years) - Men
Hyderabad Strikers:
Ellen Perez (Australia, 27 years) - Women
Saketh Myneni (India, 35 years) - Men
Niki Poonacha (India, 28 years) - Men
Gujarat Panthers:
Karman Kaur Thandi (India, 25 years) - Women
Sumit Nagal (India, 26 years) - Men
Mukund Sasikumar (India, 26 years) - Men
Pune Jaguars:
Rutuja Bhosale (India, 27 years) - Women
Lukas Rosol (Czech Republic, 38 years) - Men
Manish Sureshkumar (India, 24 years) - Men
Mumbai Leon Army:
Sowjanya Bavisetti (India, 29 years) - Women
Vijay Sundar Prashanth (India, 36 years) - Men
Ernests Gulbis (Latvia, 35 years) - Men
Delhi Binny’s Brigade:
Vaidehi Chaudhari (India, 23 years) - Women
Dennis Novak (Austria, 30 years) - Men
Jeevan Neduncheziyan (India, 34 years) - Men
The Tennis Premier League (TPL) witnessed a record-breaking fifth-season auction. With enthusiastic responses and historic bids, TPL aims to solidify its position as a prominent event in Indian tennis.
Expressing his delight at the success of the Season 5 auction of the TPL, Co-founder Kunal Thakkur said,
“We are overwhelmed with the response received for the auction and sincerely thank all the team owners, ambassadors, and academy heads for coming together to make this event such an emphatic success.
The Gujarat Panthers’ historic ₹18.5 lakh bid for Sumit Nagal, making him the most expensive Indian player ever, is a testimony to the heights Tennis Premier League has achieved over the four seasons and the tremendous potential it holds. The auction sets a precedent for a remarkable fifth season and we are eager to see the action unfold soon.”
Tennis Premier League, in collaboration with the All India Tennis Association and Maharashtra State Lawn Tennis Association, kicks off at Pune's Balewadi Stadium from December 12, 2023.