Tennis Premier League 2023 Day 6: Semifinals Predictions, Preview and Where to Watch

The Tennis Premier League enters the semifinal stage on Day 6 with Delhi Binny's Brigade, Bengal Wizards, Bengaluru SG Mavericks, and Punjab Patriots being the four teams to advance past the league phase.

Two-time champions Hyderabad Strikers missed out on the semifinals by a couple of points. They finished with a tally of 199 points after being beaten 39-41 by the Delhi Binny's Brigade who ended up with 201 points.

Gujarat Panthers, who were pummeled 35-45 by the Bengal Wizards on Day 5, found themselves in sixth place with 192 points while the Mumbai Leon Army, who crashed to a 34-46 defeat at the hands of the SG Mavericks, finished seventh.

Pune Jaguars, who have been winless throughout the competition lost to Punjab Patriots 37-43 and finished bottom of the pool table with 183 points.

Let's take a look at how the semifinals are likely to unfold on the last and final day of action at the 2023 Tennis Premier League.

Semifinal 1: Bengaluru Mavericks vs Delhi Binny's

Brigade 4:30 PM

Ramkumar Ramanathan of the SG Mavericks was in top form as he thrashed Ernests Gulbis of the Mumbai Leon Army 15-5 on Saturday. The 29-year-old will be the key to the fortunes of the Bengaluru franchise when he takes on Dennis Novak of Austria in the men's singles.

Novak, of Binnny's Brigade, defeated Ramanathan by a narrow 11-9 scoreline when the two teams met in the league phase, but it was the Bengaluru side that triumphed 44-36.

Delhi Binny's Bridage's Sahaja Yamalapalli was outplayed 6-14 by Arina Rodionova of Bengaluru SG Mavericks and the Russian-born Australian will begin the women's singles tie as the favorite ahead of the semifinals. The men's doubles and mixed doubles could go down the wire to decide which of the two teams makes it through to the finals.

Prediction: Expect the Bengaluru Mavericks to prevail in the first semifinal of the fifth season of the Tennis Premier League

Semifinal 2: Bengal Wizards vs Punjab Patriots 6:00 PM

Conny Perrin has been outstanding throughout the tournament for the Patriots and was at her devastating best as she got past Diana Marcinkevica of the Pune Jaguars 14-6 on Day 5.

Sriram Balaji, who got the better of India No. 1 Sumit Nagal 11-9 on Saturday, will provide the firepower for Bengal Brigades backed by Leander Paes. Maria Timofeeva, who went down to Ekaterina Yashina of the Gujarat Panthers, will need to be at her best when squaring off with the redoubtable Conny Perrin in the women's singles.

Sriram Balaji and Digvijay Pratap Singh are likely to go head-to-head in the men's singles which could see a humdinger of a contest. Conny Perrin has been combining well with Arjun Khade in the mixed doubles as well, with Anirudh Chandrasekar coming into the equation for the Bengal Wizards as far as the doubles matches are concerned.

Prediction: Conny Perrin could be the difference in both the women's singles and mixed doubles with Punjab Patriots expected to make it to the finals of the Tennis Premier League.

Finals: Scheduled for 8:00 PM

Tennis Premier League - Where to Watch?

The Tennis Premier League 2023 will be telecast on the Sony Sports Network. The Sony Sports Ten 2 channel will telecast the matches, while Sony LIV and the YouTube channel of the Tennis Premier League will livestream all the games.