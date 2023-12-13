Tennis Premier League 2023 Points Table: Updated standings after Day 1 

Bengal Wizards and Gujarat Panthers started the Tennis Premier League (TPL) on top of the table with 46 points to their names. The Wizards beat the Hyderabad Strikers, who began their journey with 34 points.

Delhi Binny’s Brigade also made an impressive start with 42 points after defeating the Pune Jaguars, who have 38 points to show for their efforts. Punjab Patriots edged past Bengaluru SG Mavericks in a thriller.

The Patriots started their campaign with 41 points, beating Mavericks, who have 39 points in their kitty. The Mavericks will be looking to stage a comeback when they face the Jaguars on Wednesday.

The Panthers made a dominating start after beating the Mumbai Leon Army in a rather one-sided affair on Tuesday, December 12 at the Balewadi Stadium in Pune. Mumbai would not have it easy in their next match as they are set to face the Wizards.

The Strikers also have a tough task on their hands if they are to make a comeback, as they will face joint-Tennis Premier League leaders Panthers in their upcoming contest. The Panthers will be looking to where they left off on Tuesday.

Sriram Balaji played a major hand for the Wizards after he beat the Strikers’ Niki Poonacha 16-4. He also won the Player of the Match award for his stunning display.

Although the Jaguars lost to the Brigade, Diana Marcinkevica was declared the Player of the Match. Conny Perrin of the Patriots won the Player of the Match award against the Mavericks. Karman Kaur Thandi, meanwhile, won the award against the Leon Army.

Schedule for Day 2 of Tennis Premier League (Wednesday, 13 Dec.)

Bengaluru SG Mavericks vs Pune Jaguars, 4:30 PM

Punjab Patriots vs Delhi Binny’s Brigade, 5:55 PM

Hyderabad Strikers vs Gujarat Panthers, 7:20 PM

Bengal Wizards vs Mumbai Leon Army, 8:45 PM

All times IST.