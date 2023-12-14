Tennis Premier League 2023 Points Table: Updated standings after Day 2

Punjab Patriots defeated Delhi Binny’s Brigade in the second match of the day on Wednesday, January 13 in the Tennis Premier League (TPL) 2023. With the win, the Patriots moved from the third spot to the top of the table with 84 points to their name.

The Bengaluru SG Mavericks did not make the best of starts after losing to the Patriots in their opening match. They climbed to second in the points table after beating Pune Jaguars in their second contest of the tournament. The Mavericks are only one point shy of table-toppers, Patriots.

The Jaguars have plenty of thinking to do as they are languishing at the bottom of the table with 74 points to their name. After losing to Delhi Binny’s Brigade in their first match, they lost to the Mavericks by a big margin in their second.

Mumbai Leon Army, in the meantime, made a comeback from their defeat in their first game and beat the Bengal Wizards. But being placed seventh with 78 points, they have a long distance to travel.

The Wizards, on the other hand, slipped to third in the table with 82 points to their name. Hyderabad Strikers climbed to fifth in the table after beating Gujarat Panthers pretty comprehensively in their previous match of the tournament.

Results on Day 2 of Tennis Premier League (Wednesday, 13 Dec.)

Match 1, Bengaluru SG Mavericks (44) beat Pune Jaguars (36)

Match 2, Punjab Patriots (43) beat Delhi Binny’s Brigade (37)

Match 3, Hyderabad Strikers (46) beat Gujarat Panthers (34)

Match 4, Mumbai Leon Army (44) beat Bengal Wizards (36)

Schedule for Day 3 of Tennis Premier League (Thursday, 14 Dec.)

Punjab Tigers vs Gujarat Panthers, 4:30 PM

Mumbai Leon Army vs Hyderabad Strikers, 5:55 PM

Pune Jaguars vs Bengal Wizards, 7:20 PM

Delhi Binny’s Brigade, Bengaluru SG Mavericks, 8:45 PM

All times IST.