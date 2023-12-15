Tennis Premier League 2023 Points Table: Updated standings after Day 3

Day 3 of the Tennis Premier League 2023 saw some exciting contests. The day commenced with the Punjab Patriots taking on the Gujarat Panthers. The Panthers emerged victorious with 43 points added to their tally, whereas the Patriots could manage only 37 points.

With this win, the Gujarat Panthers moved to the third position in the points table with a total of 123 points. On the other hand, the Patriots fell to the fourth spot with 121 points.

The second match saw Mumbai Leon Army locking horns against Hyderabad Strikers. Notably, both these teams were the finalists in the previous edition of the Tennis Premier League. Mumbai took revenge against Hyderabad by coming on top with 41 points, while Hyderabad settled with a score of 39 points. With this, both the teams hold the fifth and sixth positions in the points table with 119 points.

Moving ahead, the Bengal Wizards had a dominating day against the home side Pune Jaguars. The Wizards came out on top in a comprehensive manner with a scoreline of 47-33. It was a much-needed win for them, as they climbed to the top spot with 129 points under their belt. Meanwhile, the Jaguars are struggling at the bottom spot with just 107 points.

The day concluded with Bengaluru SG Mavericks taking on Delhi Binny’s Brigade. The Mavericks registered a comfortable win over Delhi, with the score standing 44-36. Bengaluru SG Mavericks move to the second spot in the points table with 127 points, while the Brigades are still at the second-last spot.

Results on Day 3 of Tennis Premier League (Thursday, 14 Dec.)

Sumit Nagal in action at the Tennis Premier League 2023 (Image via TPL)

Match 1 - Gujarat Panthers (43) beat Punjab Patriots (37)

Match 2 - Mumbai Leon Army (41) beat Hyderabad Strikers (39)

Match 3 - Bengal Wizards (47) beat Pune Jaguars (33)

Match 4 - Bengaluru SG Mavericks (44) beat Delhi Binny’s Brigade (36)

Schedule for Day 4 of Tennis Premier League (Friday, 15 Dec.)

Punjab Patriots vs Mumbai Leon Army, 4:30 PM

Gujarat Panthers vs Bengaluru SG Mavericks, 5:55 PM

Delhi Binny’s Brigade vs Bengal Wizards, 7:20 PM

Pune Jaguars vs Hyderabad Strikers, 8:45 PM

All timings in IST