Tennis Premier League 2023 Points Table: Updated standings after Day 5

The fifth day of the Tennis Premier League Season 5 marked the conclusion of the league stage, revealing the top four teams set to battle in the semifinals. The day commenced with a clash between Hyderabad Strikers and Delhi Binny’s Brigade.

Delhi Binny’s Brigade dominated the Mixed Doubles (14-6) and secured the Men’s Doubles (11-9). Despite a close match, Delhi Binny’s Brigade emerged victorious, closing the fixture 41-39 in their favor. Their total tally now stands at 201 points.

In the second match, Pune Jaguars clashed with Punjab Patriots. Conny Perrin of Punjab Patriots outplayed Diana Marcinkevica in Women’s Singles, securing a 14-6 victory. The Mixed Doubles ended in a draw (10-all), but Punjab Patriots sealed the win in Men’s Doubles (12-8), ultimately winning the match 43-37.

The Mumbai Leon Army faced Bengaluru SG Mavericks in the third match. Ramkumar Ramanathan continued the Mavericks' dominance, beating Ernests Gulbis in Men’s Singles with a commanding 15-5 score.

Bengaluru SG Mavericks also triumphed in Mixed Doubles (11-9) and ultimately emerged victorious, closing the match 46-34. They stay on top of the table with 219 points.

The final fixture of the league stage featured Gujarat Panthers and Bengal Wizards. Sriram Balaji of Bengal Wizards defeated Sumit Nagal in Men’s Singles (11-9). The Bengal Wizards emerged victorious, closing the match 45-35 and ended with 209 points.

Results on Day 5 of Tennis Premier League (Saturday, 16th Dec.)

Delhi Binny's Brigade at the Tennis Premier League 2023 (Image via TPL)

Match 1 - Delhi Binny's Brigade (41) beat Hyderabad Strikers (39)

Match 2 - Punjab Patriots beat (43) beat Pune Jaguars (37)

Match 3 - Bengaluru SG Mavericks (46) beat Mumbai Leon Army (34)

Match 4 - Bengal Wizards (45) beat Gujarat Panthers (35)

Schedule for Day 5 of Tennis Premier League (Sunday, 17 Dec.)

Semi-Final 1 - Bengaluru SG Mavericks vs Delhi Binny's Brigade, 04:30 pm

Semi-Final 2 - Bengal Wizards vs Punjab Patriots, 06:00 pm

Final - (TBD) 08:00 pm