"Tennis is really just a contest to see who can be a runner-up to Iga Swiatek" - Fans in awe as World No. 1 continues unbeaten run with Italian Open title

Iga Swiatek continued her staggering form, winning another title in 2022 and dominating another final from start to finish. A 6-2, 6-2 win over the in-form Ons Jabeur in the Italian Open final saw Swiatek bag her fifth consecutive trophy this season and her 28th straight victory on the WTA tour.

What's incredible is how Swiatek has managed to take her game to another level during this unbeaten run. In each of her last five finals on tour, Swiatek has not dropped more than four games in a set.

Ons Jabeur, her opponent in the Rome final, was herself on a 11-match unbeaten run coming into the match. However, she simply could not keep up with Swiatek's pace and accuracy, and had no answer right from the start.

Iga Swiatek's magnificent performance left tennis fans in awe, who flocked to social media to applaud the top-ranked player in the world.

"Tennis is really just a contest to see who can be runner-up to Iga Swiatek and get a souvenir plate and picture with her," a fan tweeted right after the Rome final.

Ryan @Some1NamedRyan tennis is really just a contest to see who can be runner up to Iga Swiatek and get a souvenir plate and picture with her

"Gotta' respect the way Iga Świątek woke up one day and just decided to never lose another tennis match," another account wrote.

Scott Barclay @BarclayCard18 Gotta' respect the way Iga Świątek woke up one day and just decided to never lose another tennis match.

The Tennis Podcast @TennisPodcast Throwing it ahead to Paris…



It’s got to the point where we’d be surprised if Iga Swiatek *didn’t* win Roland Garros.



It's got to the point where we'd be surprised if Iga Swiatek *didn't* win Roland Garros.

Does that mean it's a mix of one? 🤔

Ben Rothenberg @BenRothenberg #1 Iga Swiatek makes it five straight titles and 28 straight match wins, beating Ons Jabeur (who herself was on an 11-match win streak) 6-2, 6-2 in the WTA 1000 Rome final.



#1 Iga Swiatek makes it five straight titles and 28 straight match wins, beating Ons Jabeur (who herself was on an 11-match win streak) 6-2, 6-2 in the WTA 1000 Rome final.

Swiatek is further ahead of the pack than anybody in a long time, and she's still pulling further away.

"There was a defensive forehand in that crazy break point save that Jabeur painted the line with and Swiatek still put it back relatively deep. The volley winner gets the glory but the defence in that point was a joke," another social media post read.

Matthew Willis @mattracquet There was a defensive forehand in that crazy break point save that Jabeur painted the line with and Swiatek still put it back relatively deep. The volley winner gets the glory but the defence in that point was a joke

Oli Dickson Jefford @odicksonjefford



28 straight wins, another top ten player beaten comprehensively and a successful title defence. A historic run of form.



This point perhaps the highlight! #IBI22 twitter.com/WTA/status/152… wta @WTA



@iga_swiatek | #IBI22 wow wow 😮@iga_swiatek | #IBI22 https://t.co/AUeA8Z1Hhz Before 2022, Iga Swiatek had won three WTA singles titles. She's now won five in a row this season.

28 straight wins, another top ten player beaten comprehensively and a successful title defence. A historic run of form.

This point perhaps the highlight! Before 2022, Iga Swiatek had won three WTA singles titles. She's now won five in a row this season.

"This Iga Swiatek lady is making super waves in the world of Tennis. She just won her 5th straight @WTA title while also breaking the record for most consecutive wins (28). Stunning. Idk why, but she gives me Justin Henin vibes, which is not bad at all. Future legend?" wrote another account.

Kuch Toh Carvalho! @A_s_h_C_a_r



Stunning.



Idk why, but she gives me Justin Henin vibes, which is not bad at all.



This Iga Swiatek lady is making super waves in the world of Tennis. She just won her 5th straight @WTA title while also breaking the record for most consecutive wins (28).

Stunning.

Idk why, but she gives me Justin Henin vibes, which is not bad at all.

Future legend?🤷🏻‍♂️

WTA Insider @WTA_insider



2020 RG: 64 61

2021 Adelaide: 62 62

2021 Rome: 60 60

2022 Doha:62 60

2022 IW: 64 61

2022 Miami: 64 60

2022 Stuttgart: 62 62

2022 Rome: 62 62



Iga Swiatek's last 16 sets @WTA finals:

2020 RG: 64 61
2021 Adelaide: 62 62
2021 Rome: 60 60
2022 Doha:62 60
2022 IW: 64 61
2022 Miami: 64 60
2022 Stuttgart: 62 62
2022 Rome: 62 62

She has now won 5 of the last 9 WTA 1000s.

Tumaini Carayol @tumcarayol



Swiatek has always been a great athlete but the actual quality of her defence is just off the charts right now. wta @WTA



@iga_swiatek | #IBI22 wow wow 😮@iga_swiatek | #IBI22 https://t.co/AUeA8Z1Hhz There's a hell of a lot in this point but for me the most spectacular part was the depth she got on the two end-range defensive forehands.

Swiatek has always been a great athlete but the actual quality of her defence is just off the charts right now. twitter.com/WTA/status/152…

hayden remillard @haydentalks In case you've been living under a rock, Iga Swiatek is incredible.

"She’s coming for another Suzanne-Lenglen cup next, better start engraving," wrote another fan on Swiatek, referring to the upcoming French Open.

Along with her 28-match unbeaten run, another feat has left tennis fans completely awestruck. The World No. 1 has now won 42 of the last 43 sets she has played, which includes quite a few matches against top-ranked opponents.

Iga Swiatek chasing her second French Open title

Internazionali BNL D'Italia 2022 - Day Eight

Two years after winning her maiden and only Grand Slam title at the French Open, Iga Swiatek will begin the chase for her second title in Paris in one week's time. The 20-year-old was in dominant form during her French Open campaign in 2020, winning the title without dropping a set.

Swiatek reached the semifinals of the Australian Open earlier this year, before her incredible run kicked off. While the likes of Jabeur, World No. 3 Paula Badosa, World No. 4 Maria Sakkari and Aryna Sabalenka will be some of her biggest competitors at the French Open, the Pole is the heavy favorite to win her second Grand Slam title.

