Tennis results today: Andrey Rublev enters semifinals of the Nordea Open, Andy Murray and Dominic Thiem eliminated from respective tournaments

There were some pretty interesting matches on Friday with Andy Murray and Dominic Thiem being eliminated from their respective tournaments.

Murray's journey at the Hall of Fame Open in Newport came to an end in the quarterfinals as he was beaten 5-7, 4-6 by third seed Alexander Bublik. The Kazakh will face Jason Kubler in the semifinals.

Andy Murray has had a decent run in Newport and will be eager to have a better run at his next tournament.

Thiem had a pretty good run at the Nordea Open in Bastad and went down fighting against eighth seed Sebastian Baez. Andrey Rublev reached the semifinals of the tournament, where he will face the Argentine.

The other semifinal at Bastad will be contested between Pablo Carreno Busta and Francisco Cerundolo.

In the WTA tour, the singles semifinalists were decided at the Ladies Open Lausanne and the Budapest Grand Prix. In Lausanne, Olga Danilovic will face Anastasia Potalova, while sixth seed Caroline Garcia will take on Petra Martic, who eliminated second seed Belinda Bencic.

In Budapest, reigning champion Yulia Putintseva will face Aleksandra Krunic with the winner locking horns with either Bernarda Pera or ninth seed Anna Bondar in the final.

There were some very good matches this week and it will be interesting to see how things fold up in the final stages of all four tournaments.

On that note, let's take a look at all the results from Friday.

Nordea Open

Men's singles quarterfinals

Francisco Cerundolo def. Aslan Karatsev 7-5, 6-1

(5) Pablo Carreno Busta def. (3) Diego Schwartzman 6-1, 6-0

(8) Sebastian Baez def. (PR) Dominic Thiem 6-2, 6-7(5), 6-4

(2) Andrey Rublev def. Laslo Djere 7-5, 6-4

Can't wait to see Domi again!



Sebastian Baez ends Dominic Thiem's big run in Bastad quarters 6-2 6-7 6-4.

Men's doubles semifinals

(2) Simone Bolelli / Fabio Fognini def. Nikola Cacic / Aleksandr Nedovyesov 5-7, 6-4 [10-7]

(4) David Vega Hernandez / Rafael Matos def. Tomas Martin Etcheverry / Francisco Cerundolo 6-1, 6-7(1) [10-7]

Hall of Fame Open

Men's Singles quarterfinals

(3) Alexander Bublik def. (4) Andy Murray 7-5, 6-4

Jason Kubler def. (8) James Duckworth 7-5, 7-6 (3)

Alexander Bublik defeats Andy Murray 7-5, 6-3 to secure his spot into the last in Newport!



@TennisHalloFame | #InfosysHallOfFameOpen Into the semi-finalAlexander Bublik defeats Andy Murray 7-5, 6-3 to secure his spot into the lastin Newport! Into the semi-final 💪Alexander Bublik defeats Andy Murray 7-5, 6-3 to secure his spot into the last 4⃣ in Newport!@TennisHalloFame | #InfosysHallOfFameOpen https://t.co/3hNCZJwEvA

Men's Doubles quarterfinals and semifinals

(1) Raven Klaasen / Marcelo Melo def. (WC) Felix Auger-Aliassime / Benjamin Bonzi 6-4, 6-2 [quarterfinal]

(4) William Blumberg / Steve Johnson def. Tim van Rijthoven / Max Purcell 7-6(3), 6-3

(4) William Blumberg / Steve Johnson def. Ramkumar Ramanathan / JP Smith 6-4, 6-4

Ladies Open Lausanne

Women's Singles quarterfinals

Anastasia Potapova def. Jule Niemeier 6-4, 6-2

(Q) Olga Danilovic def. (WC) Simona Waltert 6-4, 4-6, 7-6(5)

(6) Caroline Garcia def. (4) Sara Sorrives Tormo 6-4, 6-4

Petra Martic def. (2) Belinda Bencic 6-3, 7-6(2)

Women's Doubles semifinals

(2) Ulrikke Eikeri / Tamara Zidansek def. Miyu Kato / Aldila Sutjiadi 6-4, 6-4

Budapest Grand Prix

Women's Singles quarterfinals

(Q) Bernarda Pera def. Elisabetta Cocciaretto 6-4, 6-3

Aleksandra Krunic def. Wang Xiyu 6-0, 6-1

(3) Yulia Putintseva def. Lesia Tsurenko 6-0, 2-0 (ret'd)

(9) Anna Bondar def. (2) Martina Trevisan 6-4, 6-1

Women's Doubles semifinals

(4) Ekaterine Gorgodze / Olga Kalashnikova def. (1) Laura Siegemund / Zhang Shuai 6-4, 6-4

