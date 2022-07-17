Tennis results today: Alexander Bublik reaches Hall of Fame Open final, Andrey Rublev eliminated from Nordea Open

Andrey Rublev's Nordea Open journey came to an end in the semifinals on Saturday after going down in straight sets to Sebastian Baez. In the first-ever meeting between the two players, the Argentine got the first break of the match in the fourth game. He broke Rublev again to take the opening set 6-2.

Baez made an early break in the second set to go 2-0 up but Rublev managed to level things up by breaking in the seventh game. However, this match was the Argentine's to lose and he broke the World No. 8 in the final game to win 6-2, 6-4 and reach his third ATP final.

Baez will face compatriot Francisco Cerundolo in the final of the Nordea Open with the latter eliminating Pablo Carreno Busta. The 23-year-old beat the fifth-seeded Spaniard 6-3, 6-2 to his first final of the season.

Rublev's quest for a fourth title this season will continue at the Hamburg European Open, where he is the second seed.

John Isner's run at the Hall of Fame Open came to an end in the semifinals as he was beaten by compatriot Maxime Cressy in three sets. This is the third final of the season for the 25-year-old Cressy, who will next face third seed Alexander Bublik, who defeated Jason Kubler in the last four.

The women's singles events in Lausanne and Budapest saw four unseeded players reaching the finals of both competitions. In Lausanne, Petra Martic eliminated sixth seed Caroline Garcia in three sets to set up a title clash against Serbia's Olga Danilovic, who saw off Anastasia Potapova. The women's singles final of the Budapest Grand Prix will be contested between Bernarda Pera and Aleksandra Krunic.

Let's now take a detailed look at all the results from the matches that took place on Saturday.

Nordea Open

Men's Singles semifinals

(8) Sebastian Baez def. (2) Andrey Rublev 6-2, 6-4

Francisco Cerundolo def. (5) Pablo Carreno Busta 6-3, 6-2

Hall of Fame Open

Men's Singles semifinals

(4) Maxime Cressy def. (2) John Isner 6-2, 4-6, 6-3

(3) Alexander Bublik def. Jason Kubler 6-3, 6-2

Men's Doubles semifinals

(1) Raven Klaasen / Marcelo Melo def. Alex Lawson / Robert Galloway 4-6, 6-3 [11-9]

Ladies Open Lausanne

Women's Singles semifinals

Petra Martic def. (6) Caroline Garcia 6-4, 1-6, 6-3

(Q) Olga Danilovic def. Anastasia Potapova 6-3, 6-2

Women's Doubles semifinal & final

Olga Danilovic / Kristina Mladenovic def. Xinyun Han / Alexandra Panova 6-1, 6-2 [semifinal]

Olga Danilovic / Kristina Mladenovic def. (2) Ulrikke Eikeri / Tamara Zidansek (W/O) [final]

Budapest Grand Prix

Women's Singles semifinals

(Q) Bernarda Pera def. (9) Anna Bondar 6-3, 6-4

Aleksandra Krunic def. (3) Yulia Putintseva 6-2, 6-2

Women's Doubles semifinals

Katarzyna Piter / Kimberley Zimmermann def. Timea Babos / Fanny Stollar 6-3, 3-6 [10-6]

