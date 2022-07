Tennis results today: Dominic Thiem wins in Kitzbuhel, Jenson Brooksby and Tommy Paul win in Atlanta | July 26, 2022

Plenty of tennis action took place on Tuesday in Europe and North America, with Dominic Thiem, Jenson Brooksby and Mackenzie McDonald among the winners of their respective matches.

Thiem booked his place in the last 16 of the Generali Open in Kitzbuhel by beating Alexander Shevchenko 6-4, 6-2. He will take on compatriot Sebastian Ofner next.

Brooksby and McDonald both reached the last 16 of the Atlanta Open by beating Benoit Paire and Denis Kudla respectively, while Tommy Paul beat Jack Sock in straight sets.

Barbora Krejcikova and Anett Kontaveit booked their places in the second round of the Prague Open. The former beat Anna Blinkova 6-3, 6-1 while the latter thrashed Ekaterine Gorgodze 6-0, 6-1.

Here's a detailed look at all the results from the matches that took place on Tuesday:

Atlanta Open

Men's singles first round

(WC) Ben Shelton def (Q) Ramkumar Ramanathan 6-2, 7-5

Mackenzie McDonald def. Denis Kudla 6-2, 7-6(8)

(5) Tommy Paul def. (WC) Jack Sock 6-1, 6-1

(6) Jenson Brooksby def. Benoit Paire 6-3, 6-1

Ilya Ivashka def. Quentin Halys 6-0, 3-6, 6-3

John Millman def. Alexei Popyrin 7-6(1), 4-6, 6-3

(8) Brandon Nakashima def. Jordan Thompson 7-6(5), 3-6, 6-3

(LL) Adrian Mannarino def. (Q) Peter Gojowczyk 6-3, 7-6(7)

James Duckworth def. (Q) Dominik Koepfer 6-1, 6-7(5), 6-3

(WC) Andres Martin def. Thanasi Kokkinakis 6-3, 6-2

Men's doubles first round

Jason Kubler / John Peers def. Andrei Duarte / Alvaro Regalado Pedrol 6-3, 6-2

Gonzalo Escobar / Hunter Reese def. Raven Klaassen / Marcelo Melo 3-6, 6-3, 10-5

(4) Matthew Ebden / Max Purcell def. Frances Tiafoe / Alexei Popyrin 6-3, 7-6(4)

Generali Open Kitzbuhel

Men's singles first round

Pablo Andujar def. (9) Lorenzo Sonego 6-4, 3-6, 7-6(4)

Yannick Hanfmann def. (Q) Gerald Melzer 6-4, 1-1 (ret'd)

(Q) Sebastian Ofner def. (10) Richard Gasquet 1-6, 7-5, 7-5

(PR) Dominic Thiem def. Alexander Shevchenko 6-4, 6-2

(7) Pedro Martinez def. Nicolas Jarry 7-6(4), 6-3

ATP Tour @atptour



takes out Alexander Shevchenko 6-4, 6-2 to secure a place in Round 2!



#GeneraliOpen Thiem advances in Kitzbuhel! @domithiem takes out Alexander Shevchenko 6-4, 6-2 to secure a place in Round 2! Thiem advances in Kitzbuhel! πŸ”₯@domithiem takes out Alexander Shevchenko 6-4, 6-2 to secure a place in Round 2!#GeneraliOpen https://t.co/yrrEEuuhlz

Men's doubles first round

Tallon Griekspoor / Bart Stevens def. Alexander Erler / Lucas Miedler 6-3, 1-6, 10-4

(WC) Neil Oberleitner / Jurij Rodionov def. (4) Sander Gille / Joran Vliegen 6-4, 3-6, 11-9

Robin Haase / Philipp Oswald def. Jonathan Erlich / Joao Sousa 6-4, 6-4

(3) Kevin Krawietz / Andreas Mies def. Albert Ramos-Vinolas / Carlos Taberner 6-3, 6-3

Croatia Open Umag

Men's singles first round

Daniel Galan def. (7) Fabio Fognini 6-3, 5-7, 6-3

Roberto Carballes Baena def. Henri Laaksonen 6-4, 7-5

(Q) Marco Cecchinato def. (WC) Mili Poljicak 6-1, 5-7, 6-2

Jaume Munar def. Mikael Ymer 4-6, 6-1, 6-4

Giulio Zeppieri def. Pedro Cachin 3-6, 6-1, 6-4

Bernabe Zapata Miralles def. Bruno Prizmic 6-4, 3-0 (ret'd)

(2) Alex Molcan def. Duje Ajdukovic 6-2, 7-6(2)

Facundo Bagnis def. Tomas Martin Etcheverry 7-5, 6-3

(LL) Norbert Gombos def. Federico Delbonis 6-4, 5-7, 6-4

(Q) Corentin Moutet def. (6) Daniel Altmaier 6-4, 6-2

Men's doubles first round

(1) Fabio Fognini / Simone Bolelli def. Roberto Carballes Baena / Tomas Martin Etcheverry 6-2, 6-2

(2) Rafael Matos / David Vega Hernandez def. Albano Olivetti / Fernando Romboli 3-6, 6-3, 11-9

Nathaniel Lammons / Jackson Withrow def. Roman Jebovy / Denys Molchanov 2-6, 6-4, 10-6

(3) Lloyd Glasspool / Harri Heliovaara def. Sander Arends / David Pel 6-3, 7-6(2)

Livesport Prague Open

Women's singles first round

(2) Barbora Krejcikova def. Anna Blinkova 6-3, 6-1

(WC) Linda Noskova def. (LL) Natalia Vikhlyantseva 6-2, 3-1 (ret'd)

(1) Anett Kontaveit def. Ekaterine Gorgodze 6-0, 6-1

(Q) Oksana Selekhmeteva def. (4) Sorana Cirstea 7-5, 6-4

(Q) Dominika Salkova def. Ylena In-Albon 6-1, 6-4

(7) Anastasia Potapova def. Wang Xinyu 6-1, 6-2

Viktoriya Tomova def. Daria Snigur 6-4, 6-2

(Q) Lucie Havlickova def. (WC) Barbora Palicova 6-2, 7-6(5)

(5) Alize Cornet def. (Q) Anastasia Zakharova 6-2, 6-3

Sportskeeda Tennis @SK__Tennis



The second seed defeated Russia's Anna Blinkova 6-3, 6-1



#BarboraKrejcikova #Prague #Tennis Defending champion Barbora Krejcikova is into the second round of Prague Open easilyThe second seed defeated Russia's Anna Blinkova 6-3, 6-1 Defending champion Barbora Krejcikova is into the second round of Prague Open easily πŸ‘The second seed defeated Russia's Anna Blinkova 6-3, 6-1 πŸ’ͺ#BarboraKrejcikova #Prague #Tennis https://t.co/BHN3W2CakD

Women's doubles first round

(3) Miyu Kato / Samantha Murray def. Astra Sharma / Ingrid Neel 7-5, 6-4

Olga Kalashnikova / Vitalia Diatchenko def. Han Xinyun / Alexandra Panova 6-3, 6-4

Viktoriya Kuzmova / Monica Niculescu def. Magda Linette /Yanina Wickmayer 6-4, 6-4

BNP Paribas Poland Open

Women's singles first round

(10) Jasmine Paolini def. Danka Kovinic 6-1, 6-1

Anna Bogdan def. (10) Nuria Parrizas-Diaz 6-4, 7-6(3)

Clara Burel def. Anna Karolina Schmiedlova 7-6(5), 6-1

Women's doubles first round

(PR) Renata Voracova / Paula Kania-Chodun def. Alicia Barnett / Olivia Nicholls 3-6, 7-5, 11-9

