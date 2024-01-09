Tennis Schedule Today: From Jelena Ostapenko's Adelaide 1R to Alexander Bublik's match, start time, order of play, live stream details and more

Tennis action continues this week across three tournaments, including the Adelaide International.

2017 French Open Jelena Ostapenko will take to the court twice on Tuesday in Adelaide. She's up first against Sorana Cirstea in singles, after which she'll be back again for her doubles match.

Karolina Pliskova, Dan Evans, Alexander Bublik and Daria Kasatkina are some of the other big names in action on Day 2 of the Adelaide International. Over in Auckland, Richard Gasquet will begin his title defense against Arthur Fils at the ASB Classic.

Grand Slam champions Sofia Kenin and Sloane Stephens headline the action in Hobart on Tuesday. With quite a few prominent names in the mix, here's how the day's schedule looks across the three tournaments:

Schedule for Day 2 of the ASB Classic 2024

Centre Court

Starting at 12:00 p.m. local time: Roberto Carballes Baena vs Roberto Bautista Agut,

followed by: (7) Sebastian Ofner vs Denis Shapovalov,

followed by: Max Purcell vs (WC) Kiranpal Pannu.

Not before 6:30 p.m. local time: Arthur Fils vs Richard Gasquet,

followed by: Artem Sitak/Rubin Statham vs Romain Arneodo/Sam Weissborn.

Where to watch ASB Classic 2024?

Viewers from the following countries can watch the action live on their respective channels and sites:

USA: For viewers in the USA, Tennis Channel will broadcast the matches.

UK: UK viewers can follow the action on Sky Sports.

Canada: Fans can check out the proceedings on TSN+.

ASB Classic 2024 - Match Timings

Matches on Centre Court will begin at 12 noon local time. The start times for fans in the USA, UK, Canada and India for Day 2 of the tournament are as follows:

Country Start time USA January 8, 2024; 6:00 p.m. ET Canada January 8, 2024; 6:00 p.m. ET UK January 8, 2024: 11:00 p.m. GMT India January 9, 2024; 4:30 a.m. IST

Schedule for Day 2 of Adelaide International 2024

Centre Court

Starting at 11:00 a.m. local time: (WC) Christopher O'Connell vs (Q) Arthur Rinderknech.

Not before 12:00 p.m. local time: Jordan Thompson vs (Q) Facundo Diaz Acosta.

Not before 2:30 p.m local time: (Q) Katerina Siniakova vs (WC) Karolina Pliskova.

Not before 6:30 p.m. local time: (3) Marketa Vondrousova vs (Q) Aliaksandra Sasnovich.

Not before 8:00 p.m. local time: (WC) Rinky Hijikata vs Dan Evans.

Show Court 1

Starting at 11:00 a.m. local time: Sorana Cirstea vs (6) Jelena Ostapenko,

followed by: (WC) Taylah Preston vs Caroline Garcia.

Not before 2:30 p.m. local time: Yannick Hanfmann vs Lorenzo Sonego,

followed by: (7) Jiri Lehecka vs (WC) Adam Walton,

followed by: (LL) James Mccabe vs (8) Alexander Bublik.

Where to watch Adelaide International 2024?

Jelena Ostapenko is the sixth seed at the Adelaide International.

Viewers in the USA, UK and Canada can catch the tournament live on the following channels and sites:

USA: The official broadcaster in the region is Tennis Channel.

UK: Matches will be telecast on Sky Sports.

Canada: Fans can check out the proceedings on TSN+.

Adelaide International 2024 - Match Timings

The first match on all courts will commence at 11:00 a.m. local time. The start times for fans in the US, UK, Canada and India for Day 2 of the Adelaide International are as follows:

Country Start time USA January 8, 2024; 7:30 p.m. ET Canada January 8, 2024; 7:30 p.m. ET UK January 9, 2024: 12:30 a.m. GMT India January 9, 2024; 6:00 a.m. IST

Schedule for Day 2 of Hobart International 2024

Centre Court

Starting at 12:00 p.m. local time: Greet Minnen vs (WC/6) Sofia Kenin,

followed by: (Q) Yue Yuan vs Sloane Stephens,

Not before 4:00 p.m. local time: Sophie Chang/Bethanie Mattek-Sands vs (2) Hao-Ching Chan/Giuliana Olmos.

Not before 6:30 p.m. local time: (WC) Olivia Gadecki vs (4) Wang Xinyu,

followed by: Clara Burel vs (2) Emma Navarro.

Where to watch Hobart International 2024?

Viewers from the following countries can keep up with the matches at the Hobart International via these channels and sites:

USA: For American fans, the Tennis Channel will broadcast the matches.

UK: Viewers in the UK can keep track of the action thanks to Sky Sports.

Hobart International 2024 - Match Timings

The first match on Centre Court will begin at 12 noon local time. For fans in the USA, Canada, UK, and India, here are the broadcast times for Day 2 of the tournament:

Country Start time USA January 8, 2024; 8:00 p.m. ET Canada January 8, 2024; 8:00 p.m. ET UK January 9, 2024; 1:00 a.m. GMT India January 9, 2024; 6:30 a.m. IST