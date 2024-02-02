Tennis Schedule Today: Montpellier 2024, Linz Open & other tournaments start time, livestream details & more ft. Felix Auger-Aliassime, Donna Vekic

Players will battle it out for a place in the final of the Linz Open, Open Sud de France and the Hua Hin Championships on Saturday.

Felix Auger-Aliassime and Alexander Bublik will square off in the first semifinal in Montpellier, with the remaining contenders yet to be decided. At the Linz Open, Donna Vekic and Ekaterina Alexandrova will duke it out to be one of the finalists.

Top seed Jelena Ostapenko will be the favorite to come through the other semifinal and reach her second final of the year. Over in Hua Hin, defending champion Zhu Lin will be eyeing to reach her second straight final at the venue.

On that note, here's a look at the day's schedules across the three tournaments happening this week:

Schedule for Day 7 of the Open Sud de France

Court Patrice Dominguez

Starting at 12:30 p.m. local time: (1) Sadio Doumba/Fabien Reboul vs (3) Lloyd Glasspool/Henry Patten

Not before 3:00 p.m. local time: (3) Felix Auger-Aliassime vs (2) Alexander Bublik

Not before 4:30 p.m. local time: TBA

Where to watch Open Sud de France 2024?

Viewers in the US, Canada and Australia can watch the tournament live on the following channels and sites:

USA: All matches will be broadcast on Tennis Channel.

Australia: Viewers Down Under can catch all the action live on beIN Sports.

Canada: Viewers in Canada can watch all the matches on TSN.

Open Sud de France 2024 - Match Timings

Matches on the main show court will begin at 12:30 p.m. local time. The start times for fans in the US, Canada, UK and India for Day 7 of the tournament are as follows:

Country Start time USA February 3, 2024; 6:30 a.m. ET Canada February 3, 2024; 6:30 a.m. ET UK February 3, 2024: 11:30 a.m. GMT India February 3, 2024; 5:00 p.m. IST

Schedule for Day 6 of the Linz Open

Center Court

Starting at 2:00 p.m. local time: (2) Ekaterina Alexandrova vs (3) Donna Vekic

followed by: TBA vs (1/WC) Jelena Ostapenko

followed by: (1) Nicole Melichar-Martinez/Ellen Perez vs Martina Trevisan/Elisabetta Cocciaretto

Where to watch Linz Open 2024?

Jelena Ostapenko at the 2024 Linz Open.

Viewers in the USA and UK can watch the Linz Open live on the following channels and sites:

USA: The official broadcaster in the region is Tennis Channel.

UK: Matches will be telecast on Sky Sports.

Linz Open 2024 - Match timings

Matches on Center Court will commence at 2:00 p.m. local time. For fans in the USA, Canada, UK, and India, here are the broadcast times for Day 7 of the tournament:

Country Start time USA February 3, 2024; 8:00 a.m. ET Canada February 3, 2024; 8:00 a.m. ET UK February 3, 2024: 1:00 p.m. GMT India February 3, 2024; 6:30 p.m. IST

Schedule for Day 8 of the Hua Hin Championships

Center Court

Starting at 3:00 p.m. local time: Kamila Rakhimova/Yana Sizikova vs (2) Hanyu Guo/Jiang Xinyu

Not before 5:00 p.m. local time: Diana Shnaider vs (3) Wang Xinyu

followed by: Wang Yafan vs (2) Zhu Lin

Where to watch Hua Hin Championships 2024?

Viewers from the following countries can watch the action live on their respective channels and sites:

USA: For viewers in the USA, Tennis Channel will broadcast the matches.

UK: UK viewers can follow the action on Sky Sports.

Canada: Fans can check out the proceedings on TSN+.

Hua Hin Championships 2024 - Match Timings

Matches on Center Court will begin at 3:00 p.m. local time. The start times for fans in the USA, UK, Canada and India for Day 8 of the tournament are as follows:

Country Start time USA February 3, 2024; 3:00 a.m. ET Canada February 3, 2024; 3:00 a.m. ET UK February 3, 2024: 8:00 a.m. GMT India February 3, 2024; 1:30 p.m. IST