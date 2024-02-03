Tennis Schedule Today: Montpellier 2024, Linz Open & other tournaments start time, livestream details & more ft. Jelena Ostapenko, Alexander Bublik

Its championship day across all WTA and ATP tournaments on Sunday, including the Linz Open.

Top two seeds Jelena Ostapenko and Ekaterina Alexandrova will battle it out for the singles title in Linz. The Lativan is gunning for her second title of the season and a win would put her within striking distance of re-entering the top 10.

Alexander Bublik will be eyeing his second title at the Open Sud de France, but will need to overcome Borna Coric in the final. Russian teen Diana Shnaider will be aiming to capture her maiden WTA title in Hua Hin, but will face stiff challenge from defending champion Zhu Lin in the title round.

With some exciting matches in store, here's a look at the day's schedule for this week's tournaments:

Schedule for Day 8 of the Open Sud de France

Court Patrice Dominguez

Starting at 12:30 p.m. local time: (1) Sadio Doumba/Fabien Reboul vs (4) Sam Weissborn/Albano Olivetti

Not before 3:00 p.m. local time: (3) Borna Coric vs (2) Alexander Bublik

Where to watch Open Sud de France 2024?

Viewers in the US, Canada and Australia can watch the tournament live on the following channels and sites:

USA: All matches will be broadcast on Tennis Channel.

Australia: Viewers Down Under can catch all the action live on beIN Sports.

Canada: Viewers in Canada can watch all the matches on TSN.

Open Sud de France 2024 - Match Timings

Matches on the main show court will begin at 12:30 p.m. local time. The start times for fans in the US, Canada, UK and India for Day 8 of the tournament are as follows:

Country Start time USA February 4, 2024; 6:30 a.m. ET Canada February 4, 2024; 6:30 a.m. ET UK February 4, 2024: 11:30 a.m. GMT India February 4, 2024; 5:00 p.m. IST

Schedule for Day 8 of the Linz Open

Center Court

Starting at 2:00 p.m. local time: (2) Ekaterina Alexandrova vs (1/WC) Jelena Ostapenko

followed by: (1) Nicole Melichar-Martinez/Ellen Perez vs Martina Trevisan/Elisabetta Cocciaretto

Where to watch Linz Open 2024?

Ekaterina Alexandrova at the 2024 Linz Open.

Viewers in the USA and UK can watch the Linz Open live on the following channels and sites:

USA: The official broadcaster in the region is Tennis Channel.

UK: Matches will be telecast on Sky Sports.

Linz Open 2024 - Match timings

Matches on Center Court will commence at 2:00 p.m. local time. For fans in the USA, Canada, UK, and India, here are the broadcast times for Day 8 of the tournament:

Country Start time USA February 4, 2024; 8:00 a.m. ET Canada February 4, 2024; 8:00 a.m. ET UK February 4, 2024: 1:00 p.m. GMT India February 4, 2024; 6:30 p.m. IST

Schedule for Day 9 of the Hua Hin Championships

Center Court

Starting at 3:00 p.m. local time: (1) Miyu Kato/Aldila Sutjiadi vs (2) Hanyu Guo/Jiang Xinyu

Not before 5:30 p.m. local time: Diana Shnaider vs (2) Zhu Lin

Where to watch Hua Hin Championships 2024?

Viewers from the following countries can watch the action live on their respective channels and sites:

USA: For viewers in the USA, Tennis Channel will broadcast the matches.

UK: UK viewers can follow the action on Sky Sports.

Canada: Fans can check out the proceedings on TSN+.

Hua Hin Championships 2024 - Match Timings

Matches on Center Court will begin at 3:00 p.m. local time. The start times for fans in the USA, UK, Canada and India for Day 9 of the tournament are as follows:

Country Start time USA February 4, 2024; 3:00 a.m. ET Canada February 4, 2024; 3:00 a.m. ET UK February 4, 2024: 8:00 a.m. GMT India February 4, 2024; 1:30 p.m. IST