Tennis Schedule Today: TV schedule, start time, order of play, live streaming details & more | 4 April 2022

The tennis schedule for today is jam-packed as four tournaments are set to take place across the ATP and WTA tours. The Charleston Open features some of the most high-profile names, but there are plenty of attractions elsewhere as well.
After a subpar start to the season, two-time Wimbledon champion Petra Kvitova found her groove in Miami, where she made the last eight. She'll look to carry that momentum into Charleston where she begins her campaign against Magdalena Frech.
At the U.S. Men's Clay Court Championships in Houston, rising star Jenson Brooksby will take to the court on Monday. The American will be riding high on confidence after beating the likes of Stefanos Tsitsipas and Roberto Bautista Agut over the past few weeks.
Jack Sock and Nick Kyrgios, both Grand Slam champions in doubles, have teamed up in Houston. The duo will be in action on Monday as well.
Here's a look at the schedule for the first day of the four tournaments happening this week:
Charleston Open
Credit One Stadium
Starts at 10 am local time: Ana Konjuh vs Linda Fruhvirtova
followed by: Alize Cornet vs Alycia Parks
followed by: Amanda Anisimova vs Sachia Vickery
followed by: Petra Kvitova vs Magdalena Frech
Not before 7 pm local time: Shelby Rogers vs Kaia Kanepi
followed by: Irina-Camelia Begu vs Xinyu Wang
The full schedule can be accessed here.
Copa Colsanitas
Cancha Central
Starting at 10 am local time: Harmony Tan vs Laura Pigossi
Not before 12:30 pm local time: Rebecca Peterson vs Maria Herazo Gonzalez
followed by: Sara Errani vs Stefanie Voegele
Not before 4 pm local time: Camila Osorio/Beatriz Haddad Maia vs Ingrid Neel/Elixane Lechemia
The full schedule can be accessed here.
U.S. Men's Clay Court Championships
Stadium Court
Starting at 2 pm local time: Feliciano Lopez vs Gijs Brouwer
followed by: Steve Johnson vs Denis Kudla
Not before 6 pm local time: Frances Tiafoe vs Marcos Giron
followed by: Jenson Brooksby vs J.J. Wolf
The full schedule can be accessed here.
Grand Prix Hassan II
Center Court
Starting at 11 am local time: Fernando Verdasco vs Pavel Kotov
followed by: Henri Laaksonen vs Richard Gasquet
followed by: Elliot Benchetrit/Lamine Ouahab vs Walid Ahouda/Mehdi Benchakroun
The full schedule can be accessed here.
Where to watch
Viewers in the US and UK can watch the 2022 Charleston Open and Copa Colsanitas live on the following channels and sites:
USA: All matches will be broadcast on Tennis Channel and TC Plus.
UK: All matches will be shown on Amazon Prime.
The 2022 U.S. Men's Clay Court Championships will be broadcast on the following sites:
USA: Viewers can watch the matches on ESPN3.
UK: Fans in the UK can catch all the action on Amazon Prime.
Match timings
The matches on the biggest courts at the Charleston Open and Copa Colsanitas begin at 10 am local time. All matches commence at 2 pm local time at the U.S. Men's Clay Court Championships, while the start time across all courts at the Grand Prix Hassan II is 11 am local time.
Match timings for fans in the US, UK, Canada and India for the matches on April 4 are as follows: