Tennis Schedule Today: TV schedule, start time, order of play, live streaming details & more | 4 April 2022

The tennis schedule for today is jam-packed as four tournaments are set to take place across the ATP and WTA tours. The Charleston Open features some of the most high-profile names, but there are plenty of attractions elsewhere as well.

After a subpar start to the season, two-time Wimbledon champion Petra Kvitova found her groove in Miami, where she made the last eight. She'll look to carry that momentum into Charleston where she begins her campaign against Magdalena Frech.

At the U.S. Men's Clay Court Championships in Houston, rising star Jenson Brooksby will take to the court on Monday. The American will be riding high on confidence after beating the likes of Stefanos Tsitsipas and Roberto Bautista Agut over the past few weeks.

Jack Sock and Nick Kyrgios, both Grand Slam champions in doubles, have teamed up in Houston. The duo will be in action on Monday as well.

Here's a look at the schedule for the first day of the four tournaments happening this week:

Charleston Open

Credit One Stadium

Starts at 10 am local time: Ana Konjuh vs Linda Fruhvirtova

followed by: Alize Cornet vs Alycia Parks

followed by: Amanda Anisimova vs Sachia Vickery

followed by: Petra Kvitova vs Magdalena Frech

Not before 7 pm local time: Shelby Rogers vs Kaia Kanepi

followed by: Irina-Camelia Begu vs Xinyu Wang

The full schedule can be accessed here.

Copa Colsanitas

Cancha Central

Starting at 10 am local time: Harmony Tan vs Laura Pigossi

Not before 12:30 pm local time: Rebecca Peterson vs Maria Herazo Gonzalez

followed by: Sara Errani vs Stefanie Voegele

Not before 4 pm local time: Camila Osorio/Beatriz Haddad Maia vs Ingrid Neel/Elixane Lechemia

The full schedule can be accessed here.

U.S. Men's Clay Court Championships

Stadium Court

Starting at 2 pm local time: Feliciano Lopez vs Gijs Brouwer

followed by: Steve Johnson vs Denis Kudla

Not before 6 pm local time: Frances Tiafoe vs Marcos Giron

followed by: Jenson Brooksby vs J.J. Wolf

The full schedule can be accessed here.

Grand Prix Hassan II

Center Court

Starting at 11 am local time: Fernando Verdasco vs Pavel Kotov

followed by: Henri Laaksonen vs Richard Gasquet

followed by: Elliot Benchetrit/Lamine Ouahab vs Walid Ahouda/Mehdi Benchakroun

The full schedule can be accessed here.

Where to watch

Viewers in the US and UK can watch the 2022 Charleston Open and Copa Colsanitas live on the following channels and sites:

USA: All matches will be broadcast on Tennis Channel and TC Plus.

UK: All matches will be shown on Amazon Prime.

The 2022 U.S. Men's Clay Court Championships will be broadcast on the following sites:

USA: Viewers can watch the matches on ESPN3.

UK: Fans in the UK can catch all the action on Amazon Prime.

Match timings

The matches on the biggest courts at the Charleston Open and Copa Colsanitas begin at 10 am local time. All matches commence at 2 pm local time at the U.S. Men's Clay Court Championships, while the start time across all courts at the Grand Prix Hassan II is 11 am local time.

Match timings for fans in the US, UK, Canada and India for the matches on April 4 are as follows:

Date & Start time Date & Start time Date & Start time Date & Start time Tournament/ Country Charleston Open Copa Colsanitas U.S. Men's Clay Court C'ships Grand Prix Hassan II USA April 4, 2022 / 10 am EDT April 4, 2022 /11 am EDT April 4, 2022 / 3 pm EDT April 4, 2022 /7 am EDT Canada April 4, 2022 /10 am EDT April 4, 2022 /11 am EDT April 4, 2022 /3 pm EDT April 4, 2022 /7 am EDT UK April 4, 2022 /3 pm GMT April 4, 2022 /4 pm GMT April 4, 2022 /8 pm GMT April 4, 2022 /12 pm GMT India April 4, 2022 /8:30 pm IST April 4, 2022 /9:30 pm IST April 5, 20221:30 am IST April 4, 2022 /5:30 pm IST

Edited by Nihal Taraporvala