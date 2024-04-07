"Tennis hasn't seen such a good generation in a while... Jannik Sinner, Carlos Alcaraz, they've been pushing me to be better" - Stefanos Tsitsipas 

Stefanos Tsitsipas recently opened up on the impact of Jannik Sinner, Carlos Alcaraz, and other younger players of this generation on the Greek's willingness to improve himself and hailed them as one of the finest generations in the history of the sport.

Tsitipas sat down for a chat with Tennis TV ahead of the 2024 Monte Carlo Masters where he was asked whether Sinner and Alcaraz constantly evolving and pushing the game to another level impacted the World No. 12's willingness to push his own game.

The Greek responded that tennis hasn't seen such a good generation of players in a long time and he admitted that the Spaniard, Italian, and the other younger players constantly push him to become a better player.

"Yes absolutely, I do feel that and they’ve pushed the threshold of tennis further. In terms of improvement, I feel like tennis hasn’t seen such a good generation of players in a while and I truly mean it when I say that I feel like Jannik Sinner, Carlos Alcaraz, obviously all the other guys as well, they’ve been pushing me to be better."

He further expressed that he needed to perform even better as the newer generation always tries to push the bar set by the previous generations, adding that this is the norm of life.

"Now the standards are higher. I need to offer more than I did before on the court and it’s kind of how life works you know, one generation leaves something behind and the next one shows up and tries to kind of improve it or give it sort of a better version of what has occurred previously. So I am living that now!"

A look into Stefanos Tsitsipas' head-to-head against Carlos Alcaraz and Jannik Sinner

Stefanos Tsitsipas and Jannik Sinner

Stefanos Tsitsipas has faced Jannik Sinner eight times and Carlos Alcaraz five times in his career. While the Greek has a favorable 5-3 head-to-head against the Italian, he has struggled to clinch a win against Alcaraz.

Sinner has managed to go toe to toe with Tsitsipas on hard courts with two wins but has struggled to keep up with the Greek in general, losing to him thrice. Their most recent meeting came at the 2023 Nitto ATP Finals which Sinner won in straight sets.

Meanwhile, Stefanos Tsitsipas competed against Alcaraz three times on clay and two times on hard courts and faced defeat every single time. The Greek's latest loss to the World No. 3 was a straight-set defeat at the 2023 French Open.

