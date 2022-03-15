"Tennis for me is still number two, there are more important issues in the world right now"- Angelique Kerber on showing solidarity with Ukraine

Former World No. 1 Angelique Kerber recently opened up on how the ongoing military conflict in Ukraine has forced a shift in perspective in her life. The German, who is currently in action at the 2022 BNP Paribas Open, revealed how tennis isn't her foremost priority at the moment.

While speaking to the German press at Indian Wells, Kerber explained that the sport has ceased to be her primary concern ever since the start of the COVID-19 pandemic. She further spoke of the raging war in Ukraine and emphasized that the world has more important issues to focus on than tennis.

The World No. 16 revealed that members of own family are living amidst the growing turmoil in the eastern European country.

"During the ongoing pandemic, tennis for me is still number two," Kerber said. "Right now, there are many more important issues in the world. People are fleeing, the whole situation that's topic number one is frightening for everyone. As I've said, I don't live far from the situation. My grandparents are there and so of course I'm checking the news every five minutes or every hour. I think right now that's the topic that is occupying my mind and everyone else's here."

The 34-year-old went on to highlight how her mindset during matches is currently not as it used to be before the situation in Ukraine escalated.

"For me, tennis continues to be second, third, or fourth in my life," she continued."I try in this situation to just concentrate on the match. It's not like I'm fully focused and in a match headspace. It's a little different than it was. What's happening now, nobody expected that this would be an issue the way we were living. You can tell people's thoughts are elsewhere."

The three-time Grand Slam champion disclosed that regular communication with her family in Ukraine hasn't been easy given the vast time difference. With the heightened unrest in the country, Angelique Kerber reiterated that she cannot prioritize tennis at present.

"There are so many other topics that are of more importance right now," Angelique Kerber remarked. "And then you want to be in touch with the family. It's difficult enough with the time difference. I'm really not putting my tennis first right now, there is so much more than that. And the decision I think is a normal one."

"There was never any question"- Angelique Kerber on demonstrating her solidarity with Ukraine

Angelique Kerber at the 2022 BNP Paribas Open

During her third-round match at Indian Wells, Angelique Kerber joined her peers from the WTA tour in sporting yellow and blue ribbons in solidarity with those affected by the war in Ukraine. Kerber had a bicolored ribbon pinned to her visor during her match against Daria Kasatkina.

The German revealed that donning the ribbon wasn't a difficult decision for her and that she will sport it in her next match.

"There was never any question. I planned to wear one for the first match, but the back of the pin broke. I will wear it in the next match too," the German said.

Seeded 15th, Kerber will square off against Poland's Iga Swiatek for a place in the last eight at Indian Wells on Tuesday. The southpaw marked her best run at the tournament in 2019, when she reached the final.

