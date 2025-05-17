Tennis Weekend action: Interesting odds & wagers for Carlos Alcaraz vs Jannik Sinner, Coco Gauff vs Jasmine Paolini | Italian Open 2025

It's the championship weekend at the Italian Open 2025. Some of the sport's biggest names will contend for one of the most prestigious titles on the tour. The women's singles title will pit Coco Gauff against home favorite Jasmine Paolini. The men's final will feature Carlos Alcaraz and another player from the host nation, World No. 1 Jannik Sinner.

With two blockbuster matches set to entertain fans this weekend, the oddsmakers have their hands full as well. The women's final will be contested on Saturday, May 17. Gauff is the bookies' clear favorite considering her recent form. She finished as the runner-up at the previous WTA 1000 tournament, the Madrid Open.

Gauff has -210 odds to win as per BetMGM, while Draftkings Sportsbook has put her odds of victory at -200. Caesar's Sportsbook has given the American -220 odds of winning the title. Other major betting sites also have their odds in the -200 to -250 range.

Paolini, the underdog, could yield significant payday for the ones betting on her victory. BetMGM has given her +175 odds of winning the title, Draftkings Sportsbook has given her +160 odds and Caesar's Sportsbook has put her odds of a triumph at +170.

Even after a three-month suspension, Sinner's aura of invincibility has remained intact. He has reached the final of the very first tournament of his comeback. Even though Alcaraz won the Monte-Carlo Masters at the start of the clay swing, the oddsmakers have backed the Italian to win his home tournament. The men's final will be held on Sunday, May 18.

Draftkings Sportsbook and Caesar's Sportsbook have identical -140 odds on Sinner to win and both have given Alcaraz +110 odds to claim the title. Bet365 has the Italian at -150 odds and the Spaniard at +120 odds.

Negative odds indicate the amount one must bet to earn $100, while positive odds infer how much one will make on a $100 bet. Odds are subject to change and the ones mentioned here aren't the final odds.

All four Italian Open finalists bidding to win their first title at the venue

Jannik Sinner at the Italian Open 2025. (Photo: Getty)

All four singles finalists have advanced to the final of the Italian Open for the first time. Except for Carlos Alcaraz, the other three are eyeing to capture their first Masters 1000 and WTA 1000 title on clay. The Spaniard previously won the Madrid Open in 2022 and 2023, and won the Monte-Carlo Masters this year.

Jannik Sinner, Coco Gauff and Jasmine Paolini have all captured Masters 1000 and WTA 1000 titles on hardcourts. The trio have reached a final on clay at this level for the first time as well.

Paolini will contest the doubles final at the Italian Open as well. She's the defending champion in doubles and could become the first player since Monica Seles in 1990 to secure the singles and doubles title at the same time in Rome.

