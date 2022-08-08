Tennis Weekly round-up: Daniil Medvedev wins first title of the season in Los Cabos, Nick Kyrgios triumphs in Washington | August 1-8

A week of exciting tennis action in North America came to an end, with Daniil Medvedev winning his first title of the season at the Los Cabos Open while Nick Kyrgios and Daria Kasatkina were both triumphant in the United States.

Medvedev reached his fourth final of 2022 at the Los Cabos Open and beat Cameron Norrie 7-5, 6-0.

Kyrgios won the Citi Open in Washington for the second time in his career by defeating Yoshihito Nishioka 6-4, 6-3 in the title clash. It was the Aussie's seventh ATP singles title and first this season.

Liudmila Samsonova won the women's singles tournament at the Citi Open by beating Kaia Kanepi 4-6, 6-3, 6-3 in the final. It was Samsonova's second WTA singles title, having won the bett1open in Berlin last year.

It was a week to remember for Daria Kasatkina, who won the Silicon Valley Classic by defeating Shelby Rogers 6-7(2), 6-1, 6-2 in the final.

Here's a recap of all the tennis action that took place this past week:

Daniil Medvedev defeats Cameron Norrie to win first title of the season

Daniil Medvedev won his first title of 2022 at Los Cabos

Daniil Medvedev finally laid his hands on a trophy this season as he beat reigning champion Cameron Norrie in the final of the Los Cabos Open.

The first set was tightly contested, with both players breaking the other on multiple occasions. However, Daniil Medvedev made the decisive break in the 11th game before holding his serve to love to win the set 7-5.

The Russian was dominant in the second set and bageled Norrie to win the match.

We Are Tennis



First title of the year for Medvedev! Daniil took down Cameron Norrie 7-5 6-0 to claim the trophy in Los Cabos. His 1st tournament won since US Open 2021...

It was the 14th ATP singles title for the World No. 1 and his first in 2022. He will now head to the Canadian Open in Montreal, where he is the defending champion.

Nick Kyrgios reigns supreme in Washington

Nick Kyrgios won his first singles title of the season by beating Yoshihito Nishioka in the final of the Citi Open in Washington.

The Aussie broke his opponent's serve in the very first game of the match and it turned out to be decisive as he won the opening set 6-4. Nishioka did have a breakpoint in the sixth game but failed to capitalize.

The 27-year-old started the second set by breaking the Japanese and broke yet again in the ninth game to win it 6-3 and clinch the seventh singles title of his career. It was Kyrgios' second title at the Citi Open, having also won it in 2019.

Daria Kasatkina triumphs at San Jose

Daria Kasatkina won her first title of the season at the Silicon Valley Classic. The Russian, who lost to Danielle Collins in last year's final, beat Shelby Rogers to win the WTA 500 tournament.

The first set was hard-fought, but it was the American who snatched it via a tie-break. However, Kasatkina produced some magnificent tennis in the second set to win it 6-1. The 25-year-old rode her momentum in the third set, winning it 6-2 to clinch her fifth WTA singles title.

wta



locks in a tight win over Rogers and returns to the Top 10 for the first time since 2019!



Another comeback win in the books @DKasatkina locks in a tight win over Rogers and returns to the Top 10 for the first time since 2019!

