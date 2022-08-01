Tennis Weekly Round-up: Jannik Sinner beats Carlos Alcaraz to win Croatia Open, Alex de Minaur reigns supreme in Atlanta | July 25-31

The past week saw a lot of exciting tennis action, with Jannik Sinner beating Carlos Alcaraz to win his first title of the season at the Croatia Open in Umag. The Italian came back from a set down to clinch his first victory at a claycourt tournament. It was also Sinner's second win over Alcaraz.

Roberto Bautista Agut won his second title of the season at the Generali Open in Kitzbuhel, Austria, by defeating Filip Misolic in the final.

Alex de Minaur won his first title of the year by beating Jenson Brooksby in the final of the Atlanta Open. Caroline Garcia and Marie Bouzkova also ended up in the winners' circle after triumphing in Warsaw and Prague respectively.

Here's a recap of all the tennis action that took place this past week:

Jannik Sinner defeats Carlos Alcaraz to win first title on clay

Jannik Sinner won his first title of the season

Jannik Sinner continued his impressive run of form in Umag, having reached the final without dropping a set. The first set of the summit clash was tightly contested and Carlos Alcaraz took it via a tie-break.

However, Sinner dominated the second set and won it 6-1 to level the match. The Italian continued the momentum to take the third set by the same scoreline. It was also Sinner's second victory over Alcaraz this season, having previously beaten him in the last 16 of Wimbledon.

Despite the defeat, the Spaniard moved to a career-high ranking of fourth.

Alex de Minaur defeats Jenson Brooksby to win maiden title of 2022

At the Atlanta Open, Alex de Minaur produced a fine performance to beat Jenson Brooksby 6-3, 6-3 for his sixth ATP singles title. This is also the second time the 23-year-old has won the Atlanta Open, having previously triumphed over Taylor Fritz in the 2019 final.

As a result, De Minaur moved up nine spots to 21st in the ATP rankings. Brooksby also rose in the rankings, climbing up from 43rd to 37th.

Roberto Bautista Agut, meanwhile, added the Generali Open to the Qatar Open title that he had won earlier in the year. The Spaniard beat local boy Filip Misolic 6-2, 6-2 to win his 11th ATP singles title and second on clay. As a result, his ranking rose from 20th to 18th.

Caroline Garcia's wonderful run in Warsaw had a happy ending with a 6-4, 6-1 win over Ana Bogdan in the final. This was the Frenchwoman's second singles title this season, having previously won the Bad Homburg Open on grass.

It was a memorable week for Wimbledon quarterfinalist Marie Bouzkova as well as she won her maiden WTA singles title at the Prague Open, thrashing Anastasia Potapova 6-0, 6-3 in the final.

