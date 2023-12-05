American tennis player Tennys Sandgren married his girlfriend Christianna Burkee in Nashville, Tennessee, on Saturday, December 2.

Sandgren has been competing professionally since the year 2011, and is a two-time Australian Open quarterfinalist. In January 2019, he achieved a career-high ATP ranking of World No. 41.

Sandgren began dating Burkee in December 2021 when the latter was gaining attention on social media platform TikTok. Burkee's content on the platform revolved around the dating and in and outs of an influencer's life.

Their story began on December 11, 2021, when Burkee received a text from an unknown user on the internet asking her to check Tennys Sandgren out. She obliged to the request and got in touch with the tennis star. The duo went on a date the very next day.

Two years later, Sandgren and Burkee are now husband and wife.

The tennis star shared the news of his marriage with Burkee on Instagram by posting a few photographs from the wedding ceremony held on Saturday. He expressed his happiness, writing:

"My heart is so unbelievably full today. Truly blessed beyond words."

Sandgren majorly competes on the challenger's circuit. He has won only one title to date on the ATP Tour in the the form of 2019 Auckland Open. Overall, the 32-year-old has 16 singles trophies in his cabinet.

Details of Tennys Sandgren's most successful campaigns in Grand Slam tennis

Tennys Sandgren in action during the Australian Open in 2020.

Tennys Sandgren's performances at the Australian Open in the years 2018 and 2020 remain his best at Grand Slam events. He notably wasn't seeded at both tournaments.

In 2018, Sandgren began his journey Down Under with a victory over France's Jeremy Chardy. In the second round, he handed three-time Grand Slam champion Stan Wawrinka a humiliating 6-2, 6-1, 6-4 defeat.

The American trumped Germany's Maximilian Materer and fifth seed Dominic Thiem at the Melbourne Major before going down to South Korea's Hyeon Chung in the quarterfinals.

The 32-year-old brought back the magic at the Happy Slam in 2020. He defeated Marco Trungelliti in the opening round and then outlasted eighth seed Matteo Berrettini in a five-setter.

In the third round, the World No. 259 beat compatriot Sam Querrey 6-4, 6-4, 6-4. He then outclassed 12th seed Fabio Fognini after battling it out for four sets in the fourth round.

The American then squared off against 20-time Grand Slam champion Roger Federer in the quarterfinals. He forced the Swiss to save seven match points in the fourth set before going down 6-3, 2-6, 2-6, 7-6 (8), 6-3.