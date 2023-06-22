"Terrific news, always a fighter" - Billie Jean King reacts to Martina Navratilova being declared cancer-free

Billie Jean King has reacted to Martina Navratilova recently announcing that she has been declared cancer-free by the doctors involved in her care.

Navratilova who had been diagnosed with Stage 1 throat and breast cancer earlier this year announced on social media that she had gotten the 'all-clear' following a full day of tests at the cancer institute where she was being treated.

Referring to the news as 'terrific', King stressed that her compatriot was 'always a fighter'. The 66-year-old had been diagnosed with an early form of breast cancer back in 2010 as well but came through unscathed following a complete recovery.

"Terrific news. Always a fighter," Billie Jean King wrote on Twitter.

Billie Jean King is the latest among a host of celebrities from within and outside of the tennis fraternity to have expressed their joy after Martina Navratilova's social outlined her medical status.

The 18-time Grand Slam champion had stunned the sporting world with a tweet in early January where she chose to refer to her diagnoses as a 'double whammy'.

Billie Jean King had earlier come out on social media to express her happiness when Navratilova broke the news that her cancer was in remission during a talk show hosted by Piers Morgan.

"Such wonderful news from my dear friend, Martina. We are so happy for you," she had tweeted in March.

Despite sharing an on-court rivalry with Martina Navratilova during their playing days, Billie Jean King has confirmed the two tennis legends also share a lasting friendship.

Epic rivalry that grew into a lasting friendship - Martina Navratilova and Billie Jean King

Navratilova in action at the 2010 Wimbledon Championships

Tennis fans the world over were in for a treat when Billie Jean King shared a video of herself hitting a few balls with longtime friend and rival Martina Navratilova last year.

While the Czech-American was seen sporting an all-white tennis outfit, King who was dressed formally, was seen on the opposite court as cheers rang out from onlookers as the rare spectacle unfolded at Indian Wells.

"What a thrill and a privilege to hit a few balls with @Martina. The years have passed, but the friendship and memories remain," Billie Jean King wrote on Twitter.

Billie Jean King @BillieJeanKing



The years have passed, but the friendship and memories remain. What a thrill and a privilege to hit a few balls with @Martina The years have passed, but the friendship and memories remain. What a thrill and a privilege to hit a few balls with @Martina. The years have passed, but the friendship and memories remain. https://t.co/UJp7TD4DSZ

Navratilova and Billie Jean King faced each other a total of 14 times with the Czech American winning the last encounter between the two, which was played in 1981. King trails 6-8 as far as the overall head-to-head stats are concerned after winning the first four matches between the two on the trot.

Both Billie Jean King and Martina Navratilova have won a total of 20 career titles at Wimbledon, including triumphs in singles, women's doubles, and mixed doubles events. The two tennis greats have also won 12 Grand Slam singles titles each.

Poll : 0 votes