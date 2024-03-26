"Terrifying, hard to see anyone surviving" - Martina Navratilova expresses concern for victims of shocking Baltimore bridge collapse

Martina Navratilova recently expressed her concern for victims of the Baltimore bridge collapse.

On Tuesday, the container ship Dali left Baltimore's Seagirt Marine Terminal for Colombo, Sri Lanka. However, the ship strayed off course and came into contact with the Francis Scott Key Bridge in Baltimore, Maryland. This caused vehicles on the bridge at the time to plunge into the Patapsco River.

Hours after the collapse, former World No.1 Martina Navratilova posted on her X (formerly Twitter) account, expressing concern for victims of the accident.

Navratilova shared that she had just watched the video of the ship hitting the bridge and said it would be very difficult for anyone to survive in the cold water after some vehicles plunged into the river. She added that her thoughts were with everyone involved.

"Just saw the video of the freighter hitting the bridge and its collapse- terrifying. Hard to see anyone surviving that fall into the very cold water. Fingers crossed for everyone involved,” Martina Navratilova said.

Expand Tweet

Navratilova retired from professional tennis in 2006 after a highly decorated career that saw her win 18 Grand Slam singles titles and 31 Grand Slam doubles titles. She also holds the record for being the only player (male or female) to have won a total of 344 titles across singles and doubles.

Martina Navratilova won nine Wimbledon Championships in her career

Martina Navratilova at the 2006 U.S. Open Tennis

American tennis icon Martina Navratilova won nine Wimbledon Championships during her professional career. She turned pro in 1974 and was a dominant force throughout her career until her retirement in 2006.

Navratilova won her first two Wimbledon titles in 1978 and 1979. She then went on to win the title for six consecutive years from 1982 to 1987 before winning her last title at the tournament in 1990.

Steffi Graf and Serena Williams sit behind Navratilova on the all-time list with seven Wimbledon titles each.

Concerning Navratilova's experience and expertise at the Wimbledon Championships, Carlos Alcaraz made reference to the former's advice on how to improve his gameplay after winning his first Wimbledon title in 2023.

Alcaraz stated that he tried to do whatever the nine-time champion told him, especially regarding his slice.

“I saw her after I got out from the court. And I told her, ‘It was your advice! The key.’ I sliced. I tried to do everything she told me. I mean, nine times champion – You have to do whatever she tells you. And I think it was great,” Carlos Alcaraz said.