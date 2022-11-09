“Texas didn’t go the way I wanted, that motivated me even more to come here” – Coco Gauff eyes successful end to 2022 season at Billie Jean King Cup

Coco Gauff stated that her setbacks in the WTA Finals, both singles and doubles, have doubly motivated her to travel to Glasgow, Scotland to compete in the Billie Jean King Cup.

The American admitted that the year-ending championships didn't go as planned in a recent interview with The Palm Beach Post. She stated that she was eager to participate in the Billie Jean Cup because it will allow her to experience the team environment that she cherishes while playing basketball.

“Texas didn’t go the way I wanted it to go. That motivated me even more to come here. It’s very rare tennis experiences a team atmosphere. I played other team sports like basketball. That’s the one thing I did miss from playing (basketball). The Billie Jean Cup is what brings you closest to that," said Coco Gauff.

The 18-year-old stated that she had a great 2022 season and expects to do much better in 2023.

“Obviously it was a great year. I have a lot of high expectations for myself. Overall, I think it’s the best year of my career so far. It’s the most I’ve played tournament-wise. I hope next year is even better,’’ she stated.

Gauff said that playing every night due to her participation in both singles and doubles made it difficult for her to get enough rest, making the WTA Finals both mentally and physically taxing.

"It’s a tough event. For me, it was an adjustment, having to come back after a loss. Usually you have a couple of days to reset. I was playing every night because of doubles. It was mentally challenging,’’ she explained.

“Playing for your country is a privilege, I don’t want to take for granted” – Coco Gauff on representing USA in Billie Jean King Cup

Coco Gauff in action at the 2022 WTA Finals.

Coco Gauff is all set to represent the United States of America in the Billie Jean King Cup (BJKC) this year. The youngster is looking to give her all in her quest to end the season on a high.

“I wouldn’t have come here if I couldn’t give 100 percent to the team. That was part of Jess’ decision. Pretty brave to step away when you know you’re not at your best. Texas was a lot, but it’s in the past,’’ Gauff said.

“I’m super exited. I wouldn’t have come here if I didn’t think we had a shot to win. Playing for your country is a privilege I don’t want to take for granted. It would mean a lot if we can lift a trophy here," she added.

The 18-year-old was hailed by Team USA captain Kathy Rinaldi for making the long journey from Texas to Glasgow for BJKC.

“Very thankful Coco is coming. Great effort on her part. It’s a long year for all these players. It’s quick turnaround. When you play for your country, the adrenaline kicks in. It’s a fun week. I hope to make it a fun week for Coco,” said Rinaldi.

