Thanasi Kokkinakis gains inspiration from good friend Nick Kyrgios, aims for deep run at Grand Slams in 2023

Nick Kyrgios' career-best season in 2022 has not only motivated him to achieve greater on-court success in 2023 but has also inspired his good friend and doubles partner Thanasi Kokkinakis to aim higher in singles events next season. World no. 93 Kokkinakis believes he is capable of making a deep run at the Grand Slam level sooner rather than later.

The Australian player has had an unfortunate tryst with injuries over the years but is now fit, confident, and ready to give it his all in the 2023 season. Kokkinakis became a Grand Slam champion in 2022, partnering with Nick Kyrgios himself, as the duo won the Australian Open men's doubles title. He now wants to translate that success into his singles career as well.

With Kyrgios coming close to doing just that as he reached the Wimbledon singles final later in the year, Kokkinakis gained inspiration from his friend, as well as the likes of Carlos Alcaraz and Casper Ruud, who also had big breakthroughs at the Grand Slam level in 2022. To emulate them, the Aussie star knows he needs to be fitter than ever and is working on the same.

“You’ve just got to be in really good shape and that’s what I’m working hard on at the moment, getting in real good nick. Then, whatever happens, happens – but definitely making a deep run at a slam would be a goal,” Kokkinakis said in an interview with the Australian Associated Press.

"Especially when you play some of these guys in events and you either beat them or you’re like, ‘Hang on, I’m not that far off’, and you see them make really deep runs. You’ve just got to be consistent physically and mentally and be ready to play but it’s definitely there if I want it," he added.

Kokkinakis, who won his maiden ATP singles title at the Adelaide International 2 this past season, called 2022 his best season so far. Looking ahead, he declared a Top-50 goal for himself come next season.

"(This was) my best year on tour, so I’m stoked. I had some really good wins. It’s just about being consistent and bringing my best effort every time I go out there and play. The next goal for me is top 50 and then go on from there," he expressed.

"Looks like a Masters event" - Thanasi Kokkinakis on competing alongside Nick Kyrgios, Novak Djokovic, Felix Auger-Aliassime and others at Adelaide International

Nick Kyrgios and Thanasi Kokkinakis in action at 2022 Nitto ATP Finals.

While Thanasi Kokkinakis and Nick Kyrgios will aim to carry on their doubles success in 2023 as well, they could face each other in the Adelaide International One singles event next month.

Defending Adelaide champion Kokkinakis and World No. 22 Kyrgios will be joined by the likes of Novak Djokovic, Felix Auger-Aliassime, Daniil Medvedev, and Andrey Rublev, among others, in a star-studded line-up in Adelaide. Kokkinakis likened the line-up for the ATP 250 event to that of a Masters 1000 event.

"I saw the list. It was crazy. Especially Adelaide One – it looks like a Masters event, almost," Kokkinakis said on the same.

Along with the Australian Open, Thanasi Kokkinakis and Nick Kyrgios also clinched the Atlanta Open doubles title and qualified for the ATP Finals in 2022. Kokkinakis ended the season inside the Top 15 of the ATP doubles rankings.

