Former tennis professional Martina Navratilova took to Twitter to thank her fans for wishing the legend on her birthday on October 18.

The 18-time Grand Slam singles winner has made a very strong presence on the social media platform. The American is known to not mince her words when it comes to speaking out on sociopolitical and economic issues.

Martina Navratilova @Martina Thank you to all my tweeps here for your birthday wishes, very nice to hear from all of you- I will read them all:)

Onwards and upwards!!!!

And please VOTE wherever you live, whoever you vote for! VOTE!!!

Because we are lucky to have that opportunity!!!

Navratilova assured her fans that she would read all of her fans' birthday wishes. She also encouraged everyone to vote for their favored candidates for the US midterm elections whenever possible.

Martina Navratilova has always been vocal on social media

2021 WTA Finals - Previews

Martina Navratilova has always been vocal about issues she is passionate about on social media.

Earlier, the former tennis professional questioned the whereabouts of retired Chinese tennis player Peng Shuai after the senior Chinese politician, who Shuai had accused of sexual harassment, made an appearance at the country's public congress.

The former Chinese World No. 1 in doubles took to Weibo last November and claimed that Zhang Gaoli, a former vice premier of China, had sexually assaulted her. While the post was taken down from the platform in less than 20 minutes, it gained widespread attention and was a hot topic of conversation in China and other countries.

"Where is Peng Shuai? I don’t think she will ever have the opportunity to play again, unfortunately.#WhereIsPengShuai," Navratilova tweeted.

More recently, Navratilova asked her fans to report an account on Twitter that accused the American of being racist for supporting the eviction of Kashmiri Pandits from Kashmir, India. Navratilova took to Twitter to share a screenshot of the abusive account.

"This person is calling me all kinds of names and harassing me online. Can someone report him? Thank you," Martina Navratilova tweeted on her social media.

Four days earlier, the American accused the governor of Florida of being a "dictator" after the state disallowed a child incest teenage victim to undergo an abortion.

"We have a dictator for a governor and this is the result," Navratilova captioned her tweet.

The teenage victim, who had been conceived by one of her relatives, was forced to leave her home state in order to get an abortion.

