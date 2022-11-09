"Thank you and congratulations for this amazing season" - Ons Jabeur's husband Karim Kamoun congratulates her on a stellar 2022 season

Karim Kamoun, the husband of World No. 2 Ons Jabeur, took to his Instagram stories on Tuesday to congratulate the Tunisian on her 2022 season.

The 28-year-old reached two Grand Slam finals at Wimbledon and the US Open, besides winning titles in Madrid and Berlin before ending the year with a 47-17 win-loss record.

She had previously taken to social media to express her emotions about her stellar campaign. She thanked her team and her husband for their support.

"What a season it has been, so many emotions, titles, and memories. I was close to make it even bigger, but I know what I have to do to reach higher summits next year!

"I wouldn’t go through this rollercoaster without my team and my family by my side @karim_kamoun @issamtennis @melanie.maillard1. Thank you to my sponsors for the boost throughout the season. Love you guys ❤️ See you soon on the courts!" wrote Ons Jabeur on Instagram.

Kamoun was thankful for his wife's praise and congratulated her on her own best season on the WTA tour.

"Thank you and congratulations for this amazing season," he wrote on Instagram story.

Ons Jabeur and her husband Karim Kamoun

"I think knowing deep inside that I belonged at the level to be one of the best tennis players really helped" - Ons Jabeur

Ons Jabeur of Tunisia returns a shot against Maria Sakkari of Greece at the 2022 WTA Finals - Day 5

In a recent interview with The New York Times, the Tunisian revealed that she had always had the self-belief that she had the game to take her to the top of the sport.

She also revealed how she understood the need to become more organized and focus on her strengths.

"I think knowing deep inside that I belonged at the level to be one of the best tennis players really helped. And a lot of experts told me that my game was really different. Having too many options as a tennis player — slices, drop shots, hitting hard —- is tough. I had to put in my mind that I can do anything, but that I had to become more organized," she said.

She credited her success to becoming more organized in her life as she traveled across the world.

"Plus, I used to be everywhere, just traveling with a suitcase, and I didn’t have a base or a home. As soon as I got organized everything became clearer for me and all I needed to worry about was playing tennis," she added.

